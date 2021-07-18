scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Over 10 dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 18, 2021 9:30:43 am
Three people were killed after a few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east. (Express Photo)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: At least 15 people were killed in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rain in Mumbai. In one instance, a residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, according to the BMC. Meanwhile, several people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide.

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city and its suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places, the IMD said.

Click here for more

Five automatic weather stations across the city — Kandivali Fire station, Kandivali workshop, H east ward office, Vile Parle fire station, S ward office — has recorded over 100 mm rain in an hour between 1 and 2 am. The downpour has caused heavy flooding in low-lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.

Live Blog

Over 10 dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert. Follow this space for the latest updates on Mumbai rains.

09:28 (IST)18 Jul 2021
Flood water accumulates at Bhandup treatment plant; BMC shuts all pumps as precautionary measure

Amidst incessant heavy showers, water supply in Mumbai took a hit on Sunday after flood water accumulated at BMC's Bhandup treatment plant. As a precautionary measure, the civic body has announced that it is shutting down all pumps in the city. (ENS)

09:18 (IST)18 Jul 2021
Mumbai: Local train services affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall

Local train services in Mumbai have been affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall. Overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. 

Three people were killed after a few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east. (Express Photo)

15 dead as heavy rain hits Mumbai; several areas inundated

At least 15 people were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents of landslide and house collapse in Mumbai following the heavy rains that lashed the city.

Following the incessant overnight rain in the city, 12 were killed and two others were injured after a retaining wall collapsed in New Bharat Nagar in Mahul. Three others were killed after few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which is conducting the rescue operation in Vikhroli, said, “The landslide damaged 15-20 huts constructed at the base of a hillock. There are still over 15 people likely to be trapped under the debris.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.