Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Over 10 dead in rain-related incidents in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert

Three people were killed after a few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east. (Express Photo)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: At least 15 people were killed in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rain in Mumbai. In one instance, a residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, according to the BMC. Meanwhile, several people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide.

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city and its suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places, the IMD said.

Five automatic weather stations across the city — Kandivali Fire station, Kandivali workshop, H east ward office, Vile Parle fire station, S ward office — has recorded over 100 mm rain in an hour between 1 and 2 am. The downpour has caused heavy flooding in low-lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.