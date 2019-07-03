Mumbai rains: Local train services on CR line suspended,WR runs ahead of time

On the second day of heavy rain in the city and its suburbs, the Central Railway (CR) services were completely suspended from late on Monday to Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogged tracks. The Western Railway (WR) also cancelled up to 40 trains, but managed to keep most of their services up and running from Tuesday morning at 8 am.

Despite the state government declaring a public holiday, thousands of passengers were stranded at the stations on the central line.

Many did not know it was a public holiday and spent the better part of the day waiting to go home.

According to information provided by the CR, tracks between Sion-Kurla-Matunga, Dadar-Parel, Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg and Thane-Mulundwere flooded. The same areas of the CR main line get flooded every year and services get suspended. This time Kanjurmarg, Thane, and Kalyan were also added to the list.

Sunil Udasi, CPRO, CR, said to clear the extra rush on railway stations, the CR had run a special train between Thane-Karjat, Thane-Kasara on the main line and Harbour line, local trains were plying between Panvel-Vashi.

However, there was no movement on the tracks till 4.30 pm on Tuesday, when services resumed. The WR managed to run its services, some of them three minutes ahead of scheduled time.

Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR, said 35 to 40 local trains between Vasai-Churchgate were running three minutes ahead of time.

“Throughout the year, the hard work of more than 700 staff of the WR has paid off,” he said.