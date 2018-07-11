Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE updates: Relief from rain, Mumbai local trains resume
Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE updates: Relief from rain, Mumbai local trains resume

Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE updates: After four consecutive days of heavy rainfall, Mumbai on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief as the skies cleared. Suburban trains resumed this morning while road traffic was smooth.

| New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2018 3:25:44 pm
Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Live Updates: In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Local Train Status, Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: After four consecutive days of heavy rainfall, Mumbai on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief as the skies cleared. Suburban trains resumed this morning while road traffic was smooth. The city, along with Thane, Raigad and Palghar, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Mumbai has been receiving incessant rain, with July already recording average rainfall of 840.7mm — the Santacruz observatory registered 827.5 mm rainfall in the first 10 days of the months.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm.

Also read | Mumbai receives 93 per cent above normal rainfall this season

More than 320 local trains were cancelled in Mumbai, and flights delayed due to the weather. Traffic snarls were reported across the city as well due to waterlogging. Read highlights from yesterday here.

Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE UPDATES: Heavy to very heavy rain in predicted in the city today.

15:25 (IST) 11 Jul 2018
Mumbai's suburban trains resume service

Mumbai's suburban trains from Churchgate to Dahanu Road have resumed service. Services between Churchgate- Bhayandar and Virar-Dahanu Road are running normally while trains between Vasai Road - Virar are being run on restricted speed. All four lines between Vasai Road and Virar have been opened.

15:04 (IST) 11 Jul 2018
15:00 (IST) 11 Jul 2018
Mumbai will receive rains for the next 3-4 days: MeT department

It will rain for next 3-4 days in Mumbai and Konkan region but the intensity will decrease and on 13-14 July intensity might go up again. In the coming 3- 4 days it will rain in north-west India and the temperature will drop, it may start raining in Delhi-NCR from tonight: Charan Singh from MeT deparment was quoted by ANI.

Commuters walk through waterlogged railway track between Virar to Nallasopara on Tuesday.(Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar)

Vasai, Nallasopara and Virar, meanwhile, were left inaccessible by rail and road yesterday. Nearly 1,500 passengers were stranded after long-distance trains were halted outside these townships. The passengers along with around 400 residents from the low-lying salt pan lands in Manikpur were rescued on boats by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said multiple agencies were conducting rescue and relief operations. “The Navy, the State Disaster Management Cell and several others are working hard to provide every possible assistance to the Mumbaikars… The incessant rains have played havoc in Mumbai and the Konkan region… Mumbaikars will be provided all help to override the hardships,” Fadnavis had said.

