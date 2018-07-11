Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE updates: Relief from rain, Mumbai local trains resume

Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Live Updates: In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Live Updates: In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Local Train Status, Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: After four consecutive days of heavy rainfall, Mumbai on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief as the skies cleared. Suburban trains resumed this morning while road traffic was smooth. The city, along with Thane, Raigad and Palghar, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Mumbai has been receiving incessant rain, with July already recording average rainfall of 840.7mm — the Santacruz observatory registered 827.5 mm rainfall in the first 10 days of the months.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm.

Also read | Mumbai receives 93 per cent above normal rainfall this season

More than 320 local trains were cancelled in Mumbai, and flights delayed due to the weather. Traffic snarls were reported across the city as well due to waterlogging. Read highlights from yesterday here.