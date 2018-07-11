Mumbai rains, weather forecast LIVE updates: Relief from rain, Mumbai local trains resume

Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Local Train Status, Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: After four consecutive days of heavy rainfall, Mumbai on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief as the skies cleared. Suburban trains resumed this morning while road traffic was smooth. The city, along with Thane, Raigad and Palghar, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Mumbai has been receiving incessant rain, with July already recording average rainfall of 840.7mm — the Santacruz observatory registered 827.5 mm rainfall in the first 10 days of the months.
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 41,0 mm while Santacruz recorded 114.4 mm.
More than 320 local trains were cancelled in Mumbai, and flights delayed due to the weather. Traffic snarls were reported across the city as well due to waterlogging. Read highlights from yesterday here.
Mumbai's suburban trains from Churchgate to Dahanu Road have resumed service. Services between Churchgate- Bhayandar and Virar-Dahanu Road are running normally while trains between Vasai Road - Virar are being run on restricted speed. All four lines between Vasai Road and Virar have been opened.
It will rain for next 3-4 days in Mumbai and Konkan region but the intensity will decrease and on 13-14 July intensity might go up again. In the coming 3- 4 days it will rain in north-west India and the temperature will drop, it may start raining in Delhi-NCR from tonight: Charan Singh from MeT deparment was quoted by ANI.