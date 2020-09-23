scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Orange alert; IMD forecasts ‘very intense rainfall’ till around noon

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: According to IMD, the rainfall received in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am was recorded at 286.4mm in Santacruz, 147.8mm in Colaba, 119.8mm in Thane, 39.5mm in Ratnagiri and 42.1mm in Dhanu.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 23, 2020 10:24:49 am
mumbai rains, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather todayWaterlogging at Grant Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Laxman Singh)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane Wednesday, warning of very heavy rains. Overnight rains in Mumbai has left several parts of the city waterlogged. According to the IMD, the rainfall received in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday was recorded at 286.4mm in Santacruz, 147.8mm in Colaba, 119.8mm in Thane, 39.5mm in Ratnagiri and 42.1mm in Dhanu. The weather department said intense to very intense rainfall would continue in the city till around noon.

Road and rail transport took a hit Wednesday due to the heavy rains. Apart from traffic snarls, the Central Railways halted local services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line, and CSMT to Vasi on Harbour section. Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said, “Tracks are submerged. It is not safe to run a local train till water level goes down. Looking at safety of commuters, it is decided to shut the services till water recedes.”

Meanwhile, two long distance trains (02110, 02109) have been cancelled and three (05645, 01301, 02534) have been rescheduled.

Due to the situation, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has appealed to non-essential business establishments to remain closed today. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh has also requested people to remain indoors.

According to a PTI report, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services have also been impacted due to the waterlogged streets.

Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains in city; public transport services affected; IMD predicts 'intense to very intense rainfall' till around noon; BMC appeals to non-essential offices to remain closed. Follow latest news and updates below. Also, read Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates

10:24 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Traffic snarls in Mumbai due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Here's a video from our photojournalist Narendra Vaskar from the Sion-Panvel road near Nerul. Due to waterlogging, there are traffic jams, and some vehicles have broken down

10:19 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Mumbai rains: Rail services hit due to submerged tracks

The Central Railways has halted local services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line, and CSMT to Vasi on Harbour section. Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said, "Tracks are submerged. It is not safe to run a local train till water level goes down. Looking at safety of commuters, it is decided to shut the services till water recedes."

09:57 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Mumbai rains: ‘Very intense rainfall’ to continue till around noon, says IMD

Good morning and welcome to our blog on the Mumbai rains. Several parts of the city are flooded due to heavy overnight rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense to very intense rainfall till around noon. Follow this blog for the latest news and updates.

mumbai rains, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather today Mumbai rains: At the Central Business District of Belapur on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates:

Several parts of Mumbai are waterlogged following heavy overnight rains. This has led to traffic snarls and a disruption in public transport. The Central Railways halted local services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line, and CSMT to Vasi on Harbour section. Two long distance trains (02110, 02109) have been cancelled and three (05645, 01301, 02534) have been rescheduled. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus service has also been impacted due to the waterlogged streets.

Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to people to remain indoors. He also asked non-essential businesses be remain closed due to IMD's forecast of "heavy to very heavy rains" in the city.

According to the IMD, the rainfall received in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday was recorded at 286.4mm in Santacruz, 147.8mm in Colaba, 119.8mm in Thane, 39.5mm in Ratnagiri and 42.1mm in Dhanu. The weather department said intense to very intense rainfall would continue in the city till around noon.

As per the BMC's Automatic Weather Stations, from 8 am on September 22 to 8 am on September 23, Mumbai recorded 267.67mm rainfall. The western suburbs received 251.48mm while the eastern suburbs got 173.22mm rainfall.

