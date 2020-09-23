Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Orange alert; IMD forecasts ‘very intense rainfall’ till around noon

Waterlogging at Grant Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Laxman Singh)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane Wednesday, warning of very heavy rains. Overnight rains in Mumbai has left several parts of the city waterlogged. According to the IMD, the rainfall received in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday was recorded at 286.4mm in Santacruz, 147.8mm in Colaba, 119.8mm in Thane, 39.5mm in Ratnagiri and 42.1mm in Dhanu. The weather department said intense to very intense rainfall would continue in the city till around noon.

Road and rail transport took a hit Wednesday due to the heavy rains. Apart from traffic snarls, the Central Railways halted local services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line, and CSMT to Vasi on Harbour section. Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said, “Tracks are submerged. It is not safe to run a local train till water level goes down. Looking at safety of commuters, it is decided to shut the services till water recedes.”

Meanwhile, two long distance trains (02110, 02109) have been cancelled and three (05645, 01301, 02534) have been rescheduled.

Due to the situation, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has appealed to non-essential business establishments to remain closed today. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh has also requested people to remain indoors.

According to a PTI report, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services have also been impacted due to the waterlogged streets.