Monday, June 25, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
  • Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: More than 50 bus routes of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. However, the rainfall has not affected the operations at the Mumbai airport till now.

| New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2018 9:46:48 am
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai early Monday morning resulting in water-logging at several places including roads in and around Dadar Hindmata, Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Mithi River bridge in Kurla and Kalina. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city.

More than 50 buses of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. However, the rainfall has not affected the operations at the Mumbai airport till now. “Western Railway Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains,” a Western Railway spokesperson said.

Heavy rains in Mumbai has resulted in water-logging at several places. Follow LIVE updates below

09:40 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Data of Mumbai rainfall on June 24

09:33 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
A wall collapsed at Antop Hill, Mumbai
09:32 (IST) 25 Jun 2018

Traffic is slow at Khar subway, Malad subway and Andheri subway due to water-logging.

09:32 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Mumbai rains: Slight delay in trains due to low visibility

"Western Railway Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is a slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains, "Western Railway spokesperson said.

09:31 (IST) 25 Jun 2018

Today’s high tide at 1038 hrs – 4.00 mtr, low tide 1632 hrs- 1.98 mtr, High tide 2229 hrs – 3.62 mtr, and low tide at 0431 hrs- 0.88 mtr (Dt.26.06.2018).

09:30 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Today’s weather forecast at 0800 hrs

Continuous rain/thundershower likely to occur in the city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

09:30 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
More than 50 buses of BEST diverted due to waterlogged roads

More than 50 buses of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. Operations at Mumbai airport remain unaffected for now. Roads in and around Dadar Hindmata, Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Mithi River bridge in Kurla and Kalina are flooded.

09:29 (IST) 25 Jun 2018

Rainfall recorded from June 24, 0800hrs to June 25, 0700hrs

City 96 mm

Eastern Suburbs 122 mm

Western Suburbs 141 mm

09:27 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Traffic diversions on several routes

Traffic diversions on the following routes due to rains:

1) Road No 24, Sion

2) King's Circle

3) National College, Bandra

4) Siddharth Hospital, Goregaon

5) Chembur Phatak

6)Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

09:26 (IST) 25 Jun 2018
Trains on Western Railway running 15 minutes late

Tracks at Sion, Thane stations on the Central Railway line are water-logged. Trains on the Western Railway are running 15 minutes late due to a technical fault at Bandra station due to rains.

09:18 (IST) 25 Jun 2018

Welcome to Our Live blog. More than 50 bus routes of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. However, the rainfall has not affected the operations at the Mumbai airport till now. Follow to get the latest updates.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted Mumbai rains Live Updates: Traffic is slow at Khar subway, Malad subway and Andheri subway due to water-logging. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

IMD also said that heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as the Southwest monsoon advanced  into some parts of north  Arabian Sea, Saurashtra and some more parts of Gujarat region, Maharashtra, some parts of West Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of West Bengal and remaining parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.

Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Saurashtra, East madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

