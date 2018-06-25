Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai early Monday morning resulting in water-logging at several places including roads in and around Dadar Hindmata, Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Mithi River bridge in Kurla and Kalina. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city.

More than 50 buses of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. However, the rainfall has not affected the operations at the Mumbai airport till now. “Western Railway Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains,” a Western Railway spokesperson said.