Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Water-logging at several places, over 50 buses diverted

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai early Monday morning resulting in water-logging at several places including roads in and around Dadar Hindmata, Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Mithi River bridge in Kurla and Kalina. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city.
More than 50 buses of BEST have been diverted due to waterlogged roads. However, the rainfall has not affected the operations at the Mumbai airport till now. “Western Railway Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains,” a Western Railway spokesperson said.
Traffic is slow at Khar subway, Malad subway and Andheri subway due to water-logging.
Today’s high tide at 1038 hrs – 4.00 mtr, low tide 1632 hrs- 1.98 mtr, High tide 2229 hrs – 3.62 mtr, and low tide at 0431 hrs- 0.88 mtr (Dt.26.06.2018).
Continuous rain/thundershower likely to occur in the city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
Rainfall recorded from June 24, 0800hrs to June 25, 0700hrs
City 96 mm
Eastern Suburbs 122 mm
Western Suburbs 141 mm
Traffic diversions on the following routes due to rains:
1) Road No 24, Sion
2) King's Circle
3) National College, Bandra
4) Siddharth Hospital, Goregaon
5) Chembur Phatak
6)Pratiksha Nagar, Sion
Tracks at Sion, Thane stations on the Central Railway line are water-logged. Trains on the Western Railway are running 15 minutes late due to a technical fault at Bandra station due to rains.
