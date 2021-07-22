Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain in Mumbai; train services hampered

Monsoon is likely to remain “vigorous” over the state, said IMD. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbai received heavy showers intermittently today early morning resulting in disruption of rail traffic in several areas. The overnight downpour led to flooding and washing out of some rail tracks in the Kasara Ghat near here and other areas and also caused mudslides and boulder crashes, severely affecting long-distance and local train services, officials said on Thursday.

According to railway officials, some long-distance trains were held up at various locations and special buses were being arranged for the stranded train passengers. The suburban train services of the Central Railway were being operated only up to Titwala and Ambernath stations in neighbouring Thane district from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai since Wednesday night, CR’s chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

According to IMD’s district forecast, Raigad and Ratnagiri are on red alert with chances of extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday. Marathwada is very likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next one to two days.

Mumbai has received 1993.9 mm of rainfall, which is 90 per cent of the average rainfall (2,205 mm) on Wednesday. The city usually receives rainfall of this amount during the monsoon every year.