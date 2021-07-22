scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain in Mumbai; train services hampered

Mumbai has received 1993.9 mm of rainfall, which is 90 per cent of the average rainfall (2,205 mm) on Wednesday. The city usually receives rainfall of this amount during the monsoon every year.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2021 10:34:29 am
Monsoon is likely to remain “vigorous” over the state, said IMD. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbai received heavy showers intermittently today early morning resulting in disruption of rail traffic in several areas. The overnight downpour led to flooding and washing out of some rail tracks in the Kasara Ghat near here and other areas and also caused mudslides and boulder crashes, severely affecting long-distance and local train services, officials said on Thursday.

According to railway officials, some long-distance trains were held up at various locations and special buses were being arranged for the stranded train passengers. The suburban train services of the Central Railway were being operated only up to Titwala and Ambernath stations in neighbouring Thane district from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai since Wednesday night, CR’s chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

According to IMD’s district forecast, Raigad and Ratnagiri are on red alert with chances of extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday. Marathwada is very likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next one to two days.

Live Blog

Heavy rains in Mumbai, local services affected, long-distance trains cancelled. Follow Live updates

10:34 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra affected by heavy downpour

Heavy Rainfall recorded from Wednesday 8.30am to Thursday 8.30am, following extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra. Chances of very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and  heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan region.

Cities like Mahabaleshwar recorded 48 cm rain, Akola recorded 20 cm rain. Whereas, Kolhapur, Bombay, Ratnagiri received 10 cm rain and Deeg & Satara received 9 cm rain on Thursday. (ENS, Mumbai)

10:10 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Mumbai lakes overflow during the early hours

Two lakes providing water supply to Mumbai began overflowing early this morning due to heavy rain in the Vaitarna basin. 

Likewise, Tansa lake in Shahapur tehsil at 3.30am and Modak sagar lake at 6.30am started to overflow. Both the lakes supply 100 million gallons per day to Mumbai. (ENS, Mumbai)

Monsoon in Mumbai has caused several building collapses and waterlogged roads. There were six incidents of wall collapses and 21 tree falls in the city. Areas such as, Chembur, Sion and parts of Andheri have been flooded. Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane experiences heavy downpours on Wednesday causing serious waterlogging in low-lying areas.

If the rain continues for the rest of the month, the city could record its wettest July ever — in 2014 the maximum rain for the month was recorded at 1,468.5 mm. In 2005, when the Mumbai floods had followed and the city recorded 944 mm rain in just 24 hours, the month had received a total of 1,454.5 mm showers.

This year, irrecspective of heavy rainfall in early June, rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes was very low. Of the seven, Tulsi and Vihar overflowed on July 16 and 18.

