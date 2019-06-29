Mumbai rains Live Updates: Heavy showers expected today
Mumbai rains Live Updates: Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday.
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and Thane as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “active monsoon conditions over the west coast” on Saturday. “Very active monsoon conditions over the west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and around the west coast,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.
Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Rainfall of 139.9 mm was recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz station between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Colaba received 26.1 mm of rainfall. The other areas which saw heavy rainfall during this period were Ghatkopar (280.80 mm), Powai (164 mm) and BKC-East (147.40 mm).
Temperatures in the city, too, dipped with maximum dropping to 28.7 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 29.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. Though the rain intensity is expected to go down post Sunday, the city must brace itself for a similar downpour after July 3 (Wednesday) when a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to move westward, leading to the rains intensifying on July 4 before receding again on July 5.
Heavy rain is expected to lash Mumbai and other parts today. Follow latest updates here.
On Friday, three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city. Heavy showers in the morning, stretching almost for four hours in some areas, followed by intermittent rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of the city and slowed down traffic on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, belying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim of monsoon preparedness.
According to Skymet Weather, heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash entire city today. Intense clouding has been engulfing the city and as the day progresses, rains are likely to intensify.
“Very active monsoon conditions over the west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and around the west coast,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.
India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Very active monsoon conditions over west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in #Mumbai, #Thane & around west coast. pic.twitter.com/ElwYKnF4Gj
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and Thane for the second day as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “active monsoon conditions over the west coast”. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
On Friday, heavy showers in the morning, stretching almost for four hours in some areas, followed by intermittent rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of the city and slowed down traffic on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, belying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim of monsoon preparedness. Complaints of waterlogging were reported from areas like Mazgaon, Hindamata, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra and Andheri, even as Milan and Andheri subways remained flooded for at least an hour.
While several BEST buses were diverted, local train services were also affected, with trains running 15 to 20 minutes behind scheduled, as water accumulated on tracks in several areas. According to BMC’s disaster management cell, two persons died due to electrocution, while as many were injured in the incident near Irwani Estate in Goregaon east. Rajesh Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (34) were declared dead, while two other members of the family, Ashadevi Yadav (50) and Dipu Yadav (24), are undergoing treatment at Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, officials said.
On Friday, three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city. Heavy showers in the morning, stretching almost for four hours in some areas, followed by intermittent rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of the city and slowed down traffic on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, belying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim of monsoon preparedness.
According to Skymet Weather, heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash entire city today. Intense clouding has been engulfing the city and as the day progresses, rains are likely to intensify.
“Very active monsoon conditions over the west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and around the west coast,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and Thane for the second day as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “active monsoon conditions over the west coast”. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.