Mumbai rains Live Updates: Heavy showers expected today

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and Thane as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “active monsoon conditions over the west coast” on Saturday. “Very active monsoon conditions over the west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and around the west coast,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Rainfall of 139.9 mm was recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz station between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Colaba received 26.1 mm of rainfall. The other areas which saw heavy rainfall during this period were Ghatkopar (280.80 mm), Powai (164 mm) and BKC-East (147.40 mm).

Temperatures in the city, too, dipped with maximum dropping to 28.7 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 29.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. Though the rain intensity is expected to go down post Sunday, the city must brace itself for a similar downpour after July 3 (Wednesday) when a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to move westward, leading to the rains intensifying on July 4 before receding again on July 5.