Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: City on red alert as torrential rain triggers flood threat, travel disruptions

A view of waterlogged Swami Vivekananda (SV) road is seen at Andheri west in Mumbai on 05 July 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Mumbai remains on ‘red’ alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by winds of 80-90 kmph. The Maharashtra government has directed private offices in the city to allow employees to work from home, while government and semi-government offices (excluding essential services) will remain shut for the second half of the day. Authorities have also urged people to avoid travel as much as possible, warning that strong winds, falling trees, and waterlogging pose a serious risk to life and property.

Which areas are at the highest risk? The weather department has warned of a moderate to high flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours across Mumbai city and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. With the ground already saturated after days of continuous rain, even moderate showers could cause flooding in low-lying areas. While Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad remain under a ‘red’ alert on Monday, Ratnagiri is on ‘orange’ alert before moving to red on July 7.

Story continues below this ad How is the rain affecting travel across Maharashtra? Relentless rain has disrupted road traffic in several parts of the state, with Raigad among the worst hit. Floodwaters submerged stretches of the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Sukeli Ghat, bringing traffic to a halt and stranding thousands of commuters as vehicular queues stretched up to 10 km. Although traffic resumed on Monday, movement remained slow due to continued rainfall and flooding on the Nagothane-Wakan stretch. Officials also shut the Wakan-Pali road and diverted vehicles through Tamhini Ghat, while motorists reported recurring waterlogging near Mangaon and Karnala Ghat, blaming poor drainage and ongoing highway construction for worsening the situation, according to the PTI reports. Live Updates

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