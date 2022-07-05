Mumbai rains live updates: Amid heavy rainfall, CM Eknath Shinde directs officials to stay alert, NDRF teams deputed

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 5, 2022 11:01:10 am
mumbai rains, mumbaiHeavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. (Express)

Mumbai rains live updates: With the Konkan region set to witness heavy rainfall Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the administration in six districts to remain on alert. The CM has asked the district administration to prepare for the shifting of residents in flood-prone areas if needed, and NDRF teams have been deputed, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded rainfall in the triple digits, 117 mm and 124 mm, respectively, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Parts of Mumbai including Sion, Mulund, Chembur, Andheri East, Patanwadi in Malad East, and Kandivali witnessed flooding after the rains.

In other news, in a speech after winning the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Eknath Shinde stated, “Balasaheb Thackeray had said once that Shiv Sena will never go along with NCP and Congress to form a government… ‘Congress and NCP are our enemy and will remain the enemy of Shiv Sena. I am here till Shiv Sena is there. When I will not be there, then Sena will turn into Congress’. The moment he (Balasaheb) realises that Sena is becoming Congress, he will dissolve the party. These are the words of Balasaheb Thackeray. So, we have done nothing wrong.”

Live Blog

11:01 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Intense rain spells likely in Mumbai over next 3-4 hours

As per the latest radar observation at 10.50 am from Mumbai, intermittent intense spells are likely to continue for the next 3-4 hours over Mumbai, Thane, and parts of Raigad and Palghar.

10:57 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Watch | Mumbai's Sion floods after heavy rainfall

As Mumbai recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, Sion Circle faced severe waterlogging.

10:54 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Mumbai rains: Parts of city flooded amid heavy rains

Parts of Mumbai including Sion, Mulund, Chembur, Andheri East, Patanwadi in Malad East, and Kandivali witnessed flooding after the rains

10:39 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Mumbai rains: Santacruz, Colaba record over 100mm of rainfall

Both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded rainfall in the triple digits, 117 mm and 124 mm, respectively, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

10:39 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Amid heavy rainfall, CM Eknath Shinde directs officials to stay alert, NDRF teams deputed

With the Konkan region set to witness heavy rainfall Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the administration in six districts to remain on alert and prepare to shift residents out of flood-prone areas if needed.

The district administration of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur have been put on alert. NDRF teams have been deputed, said the CMO. 

The CM has also asked the state administration to monitor the situation in Mumbai which is witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday evening.

Man walks under an umbrella amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

NIA takes custody of all accused in Amravati chemist’s murder Amravati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over custody of all the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe, a police official said on Tuesday.

The NIA took custody of all the accused, who were granted four days’ transit remand on Monday after they were produced before the Amravati court, he said.

The accused are likely to be produced before the NIA’s Mumbai court on or before July 8, the official added.

‘Compromise on Balasaheb’s Hindutva unacceptable, will win 200 seats in next polls’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Opening up for the first time since the rebellion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that Shiv Sena had subjected him to injustice throughout even as he silently and relentlessly worked for the expansion of the organisation following the footsteps of political mentors Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

In his 70-minute speech, delivered in the state Assembly after winning the trust vote, Shinde allowed his emotions to flow as he wandered the memory lane.

“In 2019, my candidature for the chief minister’s post was discussed but at the last minute, it went to Uddhav Thackeray. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had confided in me that I was in the reckoning. But due to internal issues within the Sena, I was denied the post. Also, in 2014, during the Sena-BJP government, then CM Devendra Fadnavis was willing to give deputy CM’s post to Sena,” he said.

