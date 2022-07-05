Mumbai rains live updates: Amid heavy rainfall, CM Eknath Shinde directs officials to stay alert, NDRF teams deputed

Mumbai rains live updates: With the Konkan region set to witness heavy rainfall Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the administration in six districts to remain on alert. The CM has asked the district administration to prepare for the shifting of residents in flood-prone areas if needed, and NDRF teams have been deputed, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded rainfall in the triple digits, 117 mm and 124 mm, respectively, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Parts of Mumbai including Sion, Mulund, Chembur, Andheri East, Patanwadi in Malad East, and Kandivali witnessed flooding after the rains.

In other news, in a speech after winning the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Eknath Shinde stated, “Balasaheb Thackeray had said once that Shiv Sena will never go along with NCP and Congress to form a government… ‘Congress and NCP are our enemy and will remain the enemy of Shiv Sena. I am here till Shiv Sena is there. When I will not be there, then Sena will turn into Congress’. The moment he (Balasaheb) realises that Sena is becoming Congress, he will dissolve the party. These are the words of Balasaheb Thackeray. So, we have done nothing wrong.”