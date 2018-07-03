Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
  Mumbai Rains LIVE: Continuous downpour across city leads to water-logging in several areas
Live now

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Continuous downpour across city leads to water-logging in several areas

Mumbai rains LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and Thane for next two days. Get the latest news here

| New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2018 11:35:10 am
Water logging has also been reported from areas at Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road in Mumbai (Express photo/Dipti Singh)

Five people were injured after a part of a road overbridge collapsed in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that incessant rain caused cracks in the bridge, which later resulted in the collapse. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and Thane for next two days.

The continuous downpour is also hampering the rescue efforts at Gokhale Bridge. “NDRF has a 40 member team. Our major problem is the heavy rain. We can’t remove debris through machines. It has to be done manually,” said Mahesh Nalavade, Deputy Commander, NDRF. Waterlogging has also been reported from Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim junction and Nehru Nagar Bride. Multiple traffic diversions have been set up in the wake of the bridge collapse and rainfall in the city.

In the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall, while 75 mm was recorded at Colaba, Skymet Weather agency said.

Live Blog

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai. Follow LIVE UPDATES

11:35 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Heavy rains since last night

Heavy rains in Mumbai and some neighbouring areas since late last night caused water-logging in low-lying areas and disruptions in vehicular movement on some roads in the city.

11:32 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Mumbai Police issues advisory in view of heavy rains
11:25 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Water-logging at Sion Railway station

(Express photo/Dipti Singh)

11:09 (IST) 03 Jul 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Incessant showers in Mumbai have disrupted normal life in Mumbai. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains for over 12 hours now. Intermittent heavy rains are expected to continue today.

