Mumbai Rains LIVE: Continuous downpour across city leads to water-logging in several areas

Water logging has also been reported from areas at Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road in Mumbai (Express photo/Dipti Singh) Water logging has also been reported from areas at Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road in Mumbai (Express photo/Dipti Singh)

Five people were injured after a part of a road overbridge collapsed in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that incessant rain caused cracks in the bridge, which later resulted in the collapse. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and Thane for next two days.

The continuous downpour is also hampering the rescue efforts at Gokhale Bridge. “NDRF has a 40 member team. Our major problem is the heavy rain. We can’t remove debris through machines. It has to be done manually,” said Mahesh Nalavade, Deputy Commander, NDRF. Waterlogging has also been reported from Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim junction and Nehru Nagar Bride. Multiple traffic diversions have been set up in the wake of the bridge collapse and rainfall in the city.

In the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall, while 75 mm was recorded at Colaba, Skymet Weather agency said.