Toggle Menu
Intermittent rains to continue in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-rains-intermittent-rain-to-continue-5818911/

Intermittent rains to continue in Mumbai

Overcast skies and rains kept the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius recorded.

Mumbai rains, Mumbai monsoon, Mumbai weather, Mumbai rains latest, Mumbai weather latest, India Meteorological Department, Indian Express news
IMD expects intermittent showers to continue with heavy spells in isolation over the next 24 to 48 hours. On Friday night, the city’s seasonal total rainfall stood at 1,055 mm and 650 mm for the Santacruz and Colaba stations respectively. (File)

Rainfall of varying intensity is set to continue in the city as the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 7.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. Overcast skies and rains kept the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius recorded.

IMD expects intermittent showers to continue with heavy spells in isolation over the next 24 to 48 hours. On Friday night, the city’s seasonal total rainfall stood at 1,055 mm and 650 mm for the Santacruz and Colaba stations respectively.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Man who made over 100 hoax calls to Mumbai Police arrested in Gujarat
2 Mumbai: Boy swept away at Marine Drive, man jumps in to rescue him also drowns
3 Delhi Fire Services get boost as 240 men join ranks