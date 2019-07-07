Intermittent rains to continue in Mumbai

Rainfall of varying intensity is set to continue in the city as the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 7.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. Overcast skies and rains kept the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius recorded.

IMD expects intermittent showers to continue with heavy spells in isolation over the next 24 to 48 hours. On Friday night, the city’s seasonal total rainfall stood at 1,055 mm and 650 mm for the Santacruz and Colaba stations respectively.