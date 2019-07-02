Mumbai rains: In suburbs of Vasai-Virar, 247 mm rain brings back memories of last year

Bringing back memories of July last year when incessant rains brought the suburbs of Vasai-Virar to a standstill, the Pelhar area in Vasai received more than 247 mm rainfall in 12 hours – from 11.30 pm on Sunday to 11.30 am on Monday. Navghar region in the area received over 100 mm rain in the same duration.

Electricity supply of a major part of Vasai, Virar, and Nallasopara was disrupted since Saturday night and water supply might get affected too, officials said. Incessant rainfall coupled with high tide of 4.7 metres on Monday washed out the coastal areas of Vasai and Nallasopara. “We also have a flooded river in our area. The Surya river has submerged its surroundings and water is running at the same level as the road or the bridge,” Baliram Pawar, commissioner of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), said. He added, “Since morning, all of our six water pumps have been submerged, leading to problems in the water supply department.”

The six pumps, four of which are regularly used and two others for an emergency, had been submerged and blocked at the pumping station in Maswan, Pawar said. “Our engineer is at the spot and we are working on getting the pumps functional. Each pump lifts 100 million litres per day and even if they are partially functional, the city will not face water shortage. We have managed to start some pumps in the area after water level reduced. As of now, there is no water shortage, although because of the erratic electric supply there might be delays,” he said.

The area had seen a similar situation in July last year, after incessant rain averaging 800 mm over four days coupled with high tide had inundated Vasai Virar and Nallasopara. “On Monday, the worst bout of rain was over by the time high tide occurred. Our pumps have been working in the region non-stop and water might get logged in the streets and in low lying areas, but it is not entering houses. We had also cleaned the nullahs extensively and they are working by reducing the load on our pumps,” Pawar said.

However, the residents of Vasai are unsure of these promises. “The rain is more than last year and the roads are filling up fast. Like last year, it is raining overnight, which is scarier. We haven’t slept since Saturday,” Manoj Kunte, a resident of Vasai East, said.