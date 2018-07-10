Mumbai rains: No relief till July 14, IMD predicts heavy showers in suburbs and city

Commuters walk through waterlogged railway track between Virar to Nallasopara on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Commuters walk through waterlogged railway track between Virar to Nallasopara on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Mumbai is not going to get relief from incessant rains anytime soon, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for another 48 hours.

The IMD, in its regional forecast, predicted continuous rainfall in Mumbai till July 14. Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES

Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, today moved at the snail’s pace due to water-logging of the tracks, resulting in harrowing times for lakhs of office-goers and other commuters. A distance, usually covered in about an hour, took several hours, even up to five hours in some cases, as the rail tracks, as well as roads, were submerged.

#Mahamonsoon– NDRF team has rescued 411 stranded passengers from Vadodara Express at Nalasopara. Rescue ops continues.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OP1GahTRPp — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) July 10, 2018

Railways services affected

Railway services have been badly affected owing to severe rainfall in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Western Railways has cancelled 11 trains travelling from Mumbai towards Vadodara, and all such trains have been diverted through South Gujarat. Due to waterlogging on several tracks, the railway services have come to a halt in most parts of Mumbai.

Some more cancellations /Diversion of trains due to water logging on tracks at Nallasopara. pic.twitter.com/ZomYMt43Mx — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Railway tracks at Nallasopara station were submerged after water level rose to 260 mm. NDRF has evacuated nearly 1,500 stranded passengers from the Vadodara Express at Nallasopara district.

In a bid to provide some relief to stranded passengers, a special food train, carrying about 2,000 food packets, was sent from Mumbai Central to Naigaon for the passengers of stranded trains due to waterlogging at Nallasopara. Meanwhile, NDRF teams rescued Passengers of 12928 Vadodara Express who were stuck between Nallasopara & Virar due to waterlogging of tracks.

Passengers of 12928 Vadodara Express were rescued by the team of NDRF & RPF from the train which was stuck between Nallasopara & Virar. Buses arranged for them at Nallasopara to bring them to Naigaon pic.twitter.com/ga6EB7p7Ye — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Govt closely monitoring the situation

“The state administration is monitoring the situation and keeping a close watch to ensure people do not face any hardship,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He said if necessary, a holiday will be declared for schools as the weather department has predicted very heavy rains for the next three to four days. “If necessary, the government will take an appropriate decision,” Fadnavis said.

As soon as the House assembled for the day’s proceedings, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil sought to know what steps the government was taking to ease hardships of people in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. He said about 300 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. The metropolis and its adjoining areas are being pounded by heavy rains for the last two days, PTI reported.

