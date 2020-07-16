Mumbai: Heavy rainfall leaves parts of city waterlogged, four dead as three buildings collapse

Heavy rains caused waterlogging at Dadar east on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rains caused waterlogging at Dadar east on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced very heavy rainfall throughout Thursday, leaving various pockets of maximum city waterlogged, even as portions of three buildings collapsed, leaving four dead and over 15 people injured.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a red alert for Mumbai and coastal regions of Maharashtra following incessant rains in the city for the past two days.

Part of four storey Bhanushali Building collapsed at Fort opposite GPO on Thursday evening. Mumbai Fire Brigade has started search and rescue operation for trapped people inside the debris.

A location-wise data showed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received 310 mm rainfall over a period of 24 hours, which the IMD categorises as “extremely heavy rain”, followed by Bandra (201 mm), Worli (197 mm), Dadar and Mazgaon (above 140 mm) and Mahalaxmi (129 mm).

As seen from Mumbai Radar (check map below), the current spell of intense to very intense rainfall activity over northern parts of Mumbai is likely to continue during the next two-three hours, said the weather department.

As seen from Mumbai Radar, the current spell of intense to very intense rainfall activity over northern parts of Mumbai likely to continue during next 2-3 hours. (Source: IMD) As seen from Mumbai Radar, the current spell of intense to very intense rainfall activity over northern parts of Mumbai likely to continue during next 2-3 hours. (Source: IMD)

Portions of two houses also collapsed in the city due to the heavy rainfall. The northern part of G+6-floor Bhanushali Building in Fort, near Lucky House, Ganesh Chawl, collapsed around 4.30 pm after which Mumbai Fire Brigade was called in. Fire engines, rescue vans, ambulances and JCBs were also pressed into service.

At least two people were killed and two injured, who were then sent to a nearby hospital, while search operation for those trapped was underway. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the collapse site to review the status of the search operation.

Northern part of G+6-floor Bhanushali Building, near Lucky House, Ganesh Chawl, collapsed around 4.30 pm after which Mumbai Fire Brigade was called in. (Express Photo) Northern part of G+6-floor Bhanushali Building, near Lucky House, Ganesh Chawl, collapsed around 4.30 pm after which Mumbai Fire Brigade was called in. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, two people died and 13 others were rescued and sent to hospital after a portion G+2-floor house in Malvani collapsed. Rescue operation in this incident was also underway.

Earlier in the day, a portion of a three-storey residential building, which was classified as ‘very dangerous’, collapsed in Thane after heavy overnight rains, a civic official said. No casualty was reported, Thane civic body’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits the house collapse site in Fort. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits the house collapse site in Fort.

On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 80.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while the Colaba station recorded 39.2 mm during the same time period.

While receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since July 1, in the first 15 days of the month, Mumbai has crossed its average rainfall target for July. It has received 912.2 mm (108.50 per cent) of rainfall between July 1 and 15 until 2.30 pm, against the month’s average rainfall of 840.7 mm.

On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 80.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 80.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

On Wednesday, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sion Road, Ruia College road in Matunga, Shaikh Mistry Marg in Wadala, BPT colony, Dadar and Andheri subway witnessed waterlogging. The BEST had to divert buses from Sion, Hindmata and Gandhi Market.

