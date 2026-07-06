Mumbai rains hit flight operations: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory

The affected flights include two IndiGo services: 6E 594 (Prayagraj–Mumbai), diverted to Hyderabad, and 6E 1340 (Singapore-Mumbai), also diverted to Hyderabad. One Akasa Air flight, QP 1110 (Delhi-Mumbai), was diverted to Ahmedabad, while Oman Air flight WY 203 (Muscat-Mumbai) was diverted to Bengaluru. Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai) was diverted to Vadodara.
A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil)
In a post on X, IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport due to the adverse weather. The airline also urged flyers to allow extra travel time, as slow-moving traffic could delay their journey to the airport. The passengers can check the latest flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app.
Travel Advisory
Due to heavy rains, flights to/from #Mumbai and #Pune are impacted.
We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the…
In a statement, SpiceJet said that heavy rain and bad weather in Mumbai could affect both arriving and departing flights at the airport. The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.
#WeatherUpdate : Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy.
Mumbai rain news: Air India issues travel advisory
On Sunday, Air India issued a travel advisory, warning that adverse weather could affect flight operations to and from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More