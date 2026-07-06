Mumbai rains hit flight operations: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory

Mumbai rains have disrupted flight operations, prompting IndiGo and SpiceJet to issue travel advisories. Check the latest flight updates and passenger guidelines.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 04:49 PM IST
Mumbai rains have affected flight operations (Image generated using AI)Mumbai rains have affected flight operations (Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai rain flight disruptions: Heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby areas disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Mumbai airport official said that five flights had been diverted due to bad weather until 3:30 pm.

The affected flights include two IndiGo services: 6E 594 (Prayagraj–Mumbai), diverted to Hyderabad, and 6E 1340 (Singapore-Mumbai), also diverted to Hyderabad. One Akasa Air flight, QP 1110 (Delhi-Mumbai), was diverted to Ahmedabad, while Oman Air flight WY 203 (Muscat-Mumbai) was diverted to Bengaluru. Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai) was diverted to Vadodara.

A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil) A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil)
Also Read | Mumbai rain update: Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates over 100 trains today; Full list

Mumbai rains today: IndiGo issues travel advisory

In a post on X, IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport due to the adverse weather. The airline also urged flyers to allow extra travel time, as slow-moving traffic could delay their journey to the airport. The passengers can check the latest flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app.

Mumbai rains alert: SpiceJet issues travel advisory

In a statement, SpiceJet said that heavy rain and bad weather in Mumbai could affect both arriving and departing flights at the airport. The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

Mumbai rain news: Air India issues travel advisory

On Sunday, Air India issued a travel advisory, warning that adverse weather could affect flight operations to and from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience.

The heavy rainfall was part of an intense spell of monsoon activity that affected several parts of the Mumbai over the weekend, impacting road, rail and air transport across the city.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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