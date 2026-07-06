Mumbai rains hit flight operations: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory

Mumbai rain flight disruptions: Heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby areas disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Mumbai airport official said that five flights had been diverted due to bad weather until 3:30 pm.

The affected flights include two IndiGo services: 6E 594 (Prayagraj–Mumbai), diverted to Hyderabad, and 6E 1340 (Singapore-Mumbai), also diverted to Hyderabad. One Akasa Air flight, QP 1110 (Delhi-Mumbai), was diverted to Ahmedabad, while Oman Air flight WY 203 (Muscat-Mumbai) was diverted to Bengaluru. Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai) was diverted to Vadodara.

A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil) A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil)

Mumbai rains today: IndiGo issues travel advisory

In a post on X, IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport due to the adverse weather. The airline also urged flyers to allow extra travel time, as slow-moving traffic could delay their journey to the airport. The passengers can check the latest flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app.