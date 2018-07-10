Mumbai rains highlights: Trains, flights cancelled as city struggles with water-logging

Mumbai rains: Commuters walk through waterlogged railway track between Virar to Nallasopara on Tuesday.

Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar, 10th July, 2018, Mumbai. Mumbai rains: Commuters walk through waterlogged railway track between Virar to Nallasopara on Tuesday.Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar, 10th July, 2018, Mumbai.

Heavy rains continued to disrupt public life in Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over isolated places in Maharashtra.

Railway Track submerge under water

Railway services were disrupted due to heavy rains as several passenger trains had to divert routes while many others were rescheduled or cancelled. Services came to a standstill at Nallasopara and Vasai stations as the railway tracks were submerged underwater. Around 2,000 passengers were stranded in the Vadodara Express at Nallaspora station as the water rose to 260mm above the tracks. When the reports last came in, Western Railway support staff, along with the NDRF, had rescued all safely.

Food and other relief material were provided to passengers. Buses were also arranged to take them to diverted routes. Precautionary power cuts were on since 7:30 am which affected nearly 3 lakh people in Vasai, Virar, Navghar areas.

Bombay High Court slams Railways for poor show

Bombay High Court has pulled up the Railways for their unpreparedness during monsoon. Tracks submerge under water everytime, paralysing the local train services in Mumbai, but the Railways has not taken any concrete steps to prevent it, the Bombay High Court said.

400 salt pan workers stranded with families at Palghar

Owing to incessant rainfall, salt pans in Village Manickpur, Vasai, Dist-Palghar were flooded and more than 400 workers with families were stranded. Some of the villagers were rescued yesterday by the civil administration. NDRF began its rescue operation at the place at around 12 noon and when the last reports had arrived, 81 people had been rescued.

Education Minister asks schools to shut down for Tuesday

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde in a statement asked schools to remain shut on Tuesday. In a tweet, he said, “Instructed Deputy Director to ensure that the schools in Thane and Palghar district remain closed due to the erratic weather conditions. In Mumbai, the principals of schools are instructed to take the call on school closure, gauging the water logging in the adjacent areas.”

Air India Express flight runs over slippery runway, avoids major accident

Air India Express flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai, carrying 89 passengers, avoided a major accident while landing on alternate runway 14 due to closure of main runway 27. The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain, it stopped 10 feet beyond the runway end on the paved stopway. No damage to aircraft or injuries to any person was reported. The reason for the poor slippery conditions of the runway will be investigated.

CM Devendra Fadnavis proposes BMC to shake hands with IIT-B for improving quality of roads in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be directed to collaborate with institutions like IIT Bombay to develop modern technology for ensuring good roads in Mumbai.

He added that the intensity of rains in Mumbai is very high, which leads to potholes on roads. “Last year, cold mix was used to fix potholes,” the CM said, adding that the roads were in good condition.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd