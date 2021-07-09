Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall over the next few days; yellow alert for Thane today

With the revival of the southwest monsoons, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast good rains for the entire state in the next 4-5 days.

Mumbai is likely to get moderate rainfall or thundershowers in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. A yellow alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Thane and Mumbai has been issued for Friday. IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over the weekend in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are likely over the weekend, said IMD.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in suburbs in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 72.8 mm rain bringing down the minimum temperature a degree below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius. However, the relative humidity on Friday morning was high at 93 per cent. In the same period, the Colaba observatory recorded 36 mm rain.

The last time the city saw significant rain was mid-June, the weather in the city has remained hot and humid since. “Due to strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea and likely formation of a low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 11, enhanced rainfall activity is likely along the west and east coasts which will continue over the next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala between July 8 and 12,” the IMD’s all India weather summary noted on Thursday.