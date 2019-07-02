Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour in suburbs, Dindoshi receives 479 mm rainfall

Several localities in Mumbai’s suburbs received over or around 400 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, shows data from the decentralised rain gauges installed across the city.

The Met Department’s rain gauges at their Colaba observatory and at Santacruz showed overall average rainfall received at 137.88 mm and 375.2 mm in 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday. But exactly as forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the suburbs received heavy and localised rainfall in the late night hours, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coproration’s (BMCs’) weather apparatus at the Dindoshi fire station recording 479.56 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday.

Other areas that also received very heavy rainfall included Kandivali fire station (455.91 mm), Malad fire station (451.32 mm),

Chincholi fire station (447.54 mm), Malvani fire station (447.52 mm) and Goregaon fire station (412.25 mm). This is one contiguous belt in the far north-west suburbs of Mumbai. A wall collapse that claimed 16 lives occurred in this belt, in the Kurar locality of Malad (East).

In the eastern suburbs, very heavy localised rainfall was received at Vikhroli fire station (403.55 mm) and Kurla fire station (399.49 mm).

Previous extreme one-day rainfall data for Mumbai suburbs records the heaviest ever precipitation of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. Monday night’s rainfall comes closest to that record. Other very heavy one-day rain recordings include 399 mm on June 10, 1991 and 346.2 mm on August 23, 1997.

Rainfall data from decentralised automated weather stations from 8 am on July 1 to 8 am on July 2:

Island city area

Maximum total average rainfall was recorded at the G-South Ward Office 243.32 mm

Rainfall recorded at the Worli fire station – 206.46 mm

(Overall average for island city areas 163.76 mm)

In the western suburbs

Maximum total average rainfall was recorded at Dindoshi fire station: 479.56 mm

Rainfall recorded at Kandivali fire station: 455.91 mm

Malad fire station 451.32 mm

Chincholi fire station: 447.54 mm

Malvani fire station 447.52 mm

Goregaon fire station: 412.25 mm

Borivali fire station: 405.6 mm

(Overall average for western suburbs) 329.22 mm

In the eastern suburbs

Maximum total average rainfall was recorded at Vikhroli fire station: 403.55 mm

Rainfall recorded at Kurla fire station 399.49 mm

Building Proposals office, Vikhroli: 388.83 mm

(Overall average for eastern suburbs: 309.78 mm)