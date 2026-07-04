Mumbai gets over half its July rain quota in just three days as monsoon gathers steam

After ending June with a rainfall deficit and a delayed monsoon onset, Mumbai has made up for lost ground in dramatic fashion. In just three days between July 1 and Saturday morning, the city received more than half of its average rainfallfor the entire month of July, as intense monsoon showers continued to batter Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Santacruz observatory recorded 512 mm of rainfall between July 1 and the morning of July 4, while the Colaba observatory received 430 mm during the same period. This accounts for nearly 55 per cent of the city’s average July rainfall.
July is typically Mumbai’s wettest month, with the Santacruz station recording an average of 919.9 mm of rain and Colaba 768.5 mm. In contrast, June had ended with only 416 mm of rainfall in the suburbs, leaving the city with a deficit of nearly 25 per cent.
The recent spell has significantly narrowed that gap. Since the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 23, Santacruz has received 927 mm of rainfall, placing Mumbai 36 per cent above the seasonal average, according to IMD data.
Meteorologists attributed the sustained heavy rainfall to multiple active weather systems, including a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that intensified on July 3.
In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Santacruz recorded 110 mm of rainfall while Colaba received 90 mm. Among the city’s rain gauges, Bandra recorded the highest rainfall at 151 mm, followed by Pali Hill and Ghatkopar with 143 mm each, G South ward office with 141 mm, Sion with 135 mm, Chembur with 127 mm and Mankhurd with 124 mm.
Heavy rainfall was also reported across neighbouring districts. In Navi Mumbai, Airoli recorded 102 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Digha with 86 mm and Belapur with 85 mm. Overall, the region has received 809.45 mm of rainfall during the June-July period.
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The downpour continued through Saturday as the IMD maintained a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Monday morning. Torrential rain inundated several roads, disrupting traffic and affecting suburban railway and Metro services across parts of the city.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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