Mumbai gets over half its July rain quota in just three days as monsoon gathers steam

Amid road closures due to waterlogging, officials have barricaded areas along Veera Desai road near the County Club to prevent vehicular movement. (Express photo)

After ending June with a rainfall deficit and a delayed monsoon onset, Mumbai has made up for lost ground in dramatic fashion. In just three days between July 1 and Saturday morning, the city received more than half of its average rainfall for the entire month of July, as intense monsoon showers continued to batter Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Santacruz observatory recorded 512 mm of rainfall between July 1 and the morning of July 4, while the Colaba observatory received 430 mm during the same period. This accounts for nearly 55 per cent of the city’s average July rainfall.