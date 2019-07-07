Mumbai local trains run late due to technical glitch at Santacruz

Toggle Menu
Rainfall of varying intensity is set to continue in the city as the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department recorded 7.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday.

In the wake of heavy rains at Valsad and Vapi, all mail express trains, arriving at the city, will be delayed by 20-25 minutes approximately.

Mumbai local trains are running approximately 10-15 minutes late due to a technical glitch at Santacruz, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway announced on Sunday.

All mail express trains arriving into the city will also be delayed by around 20-25 minutes in the wake of heavy rains at Valsad and Vapi, it added.

Rainfall of varying intensity will continue to lash the city as the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded 7.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. Overcast skies and rains kept the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius recorded.

IMD expects intermittent showers to continue with heavy spells in isolation over the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday night, the city’s seasonal total rainfall stood at 1,055 mm and 650 mm for the Santacruz and Colaba stations respectively.

