Mumbai rains: Extremely heavy rainfall expected, IMD issues red alert for Sunday

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Saturday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more downpour in the next 48 hours. The weather body also issued an alert of a high tide of 4.90 metres at 1.44 pm today. While it predicted heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, it said the weather conditions along the west coast are likely to remain inclement.

At 1,464.8 mm, the city last month had witnessed the highest July rainfall since 2014. This is only 3.7 mm less than the highest rainfall recorded in 2014 when the city had received 1,468.5 mm of rainfall in July. The IMD has maintained records since 1959.

BMC issues ‘beach safety appeal’

In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a ‘beach safety appeal’ to citizens, a civic official said. “We appeal to citizens to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916,” the official posted on Twitter.

As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).

Railway services slightly disrupted, flight operations continue

Intense water-logging on railways tracks disrupted the suburban train services to some extent, as locals were running behind schedule by around 15 minutes. However, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were not impacted due to rains, an airport official said.

“Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some places, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar,” a senior official of the said.

Chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said that due to heavy rains, suburban trains are running with “cautious speed”.

“Flight operations at the airport are normal,” a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport was quoted as saying by PTI.

Besides these, several BEST buses were diverted while others were suspended.

Schools in Thane, Palghar to remain closed today

Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde has directed schools and colleges in Palghar to remain closed today in view of continuous rainfall in the area. The Thane Municipal Education Department has also asked all the schools to remain closed due to extreme waterlogging in the area.

One person electrocuted in Thane

One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district today. Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said.

“Eighteen-year-old Santosh Gole, a resident of Dharmaveer Nagar in Thane, was electrocuted when he tried to remove the plug of the refrigerator at his house,” chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Santosh Kadam was quoted as saying by ANI.

Red alert for Sunday

The weather body has issued a red alert for west and central Maharashtra for Sunday.

Heavy rain over Pune, neighbouring areas till early next week: IMD

The MET department has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on August 4 over Pune and neighbouring areas. From August 3, districts like Palghar, Thane, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur and Yavatmal will experience “enhanced” rainfall.

“Due to strong westerly winds, the rainfall intensity is set to increase and the activity will continue till August 6. With the fresh low pressure system likely to form around August 4, even regions of Marathwada, which has not received normal rainfall this season, will experience good amount of rain in the coming days,” said an official from IMD, Pune, read.