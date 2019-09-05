Flooding, powercuts, full dams, overflowing lakes: Rain causes havoc in Thane, Vasai Virar

HEAVY RAIN lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday, leading to flooding and water entering houses in several parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar. In Thane, the Upavan Lake overflowed with water flowing on to the roads around it. For most residents of Vasai Virar and Nallasopara, Wednesday brought back memories of last year, when extreme rainfall, coupled with high tide, had led to flooding and marooning of the three regions.

“It has rained more than 400 mm between Tuesday and Wednesday. There was a high tide on Wednesday evening as well. Although our pumps are working on full power, the water is not receding and the rain has been relentless,” said Baliram Pawar, Vasai Virar City Municipal Commissioner.

“The low-lying regions have been waterlogged and water has entered some houses. After the high tide, water will start receding,” he added.

However, local Shiv Sena leader Milind Chavhan said, “The rain has washed away all gimmicks played by the corporation. So much money was spent last year into getting experts and setting up a fact-finding committee. No work was done before the monsoon, which has led to a scenario like last year’s.”

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited had to shut down electricity of over 1.7 lakh customers across the region after their feeders in Vasai were inundated. “With no electricity, and the water level rising, we are worried that our houses will be flooded again. Since last night, we have been moving our possessions to a neighbour’s house on the third floor,” said Sujay Pal, a resident of Vasai. In Navi Mumbai, several vehicles were stuck on the Airoli-Belapur road and the Sion-Panvel highway and people had to walk through knee-deep water. “There has been incessant rain since last night. It has rained more than 231 mm in less than 10 hours since 8.30 am on Wednesday, with Belapur receiving maximum rainfall,” said an Navi Mumbai Municipal Commission official.

“There is no public transport, even autorickshaws aren’t plying. My office gave us a half day off, and I had to walk for over an hour to get to the station,” said Shreya Tambde, a resident of Panvel who works at Airoli.

The municipal hospital in Vashi developed several leakages and buckets had to be placed around the wards and lobbies to collect rainwater. “The building is in a bad condition and it took one bout of heavy rainfall to prove it,” Mayank Jain, an activist, said.

Villages around Uran saw flooding for the first time, and a road collapsed at Jaskhar village. “I was born in the village and not once did we experience flooding. Now, there’s waist-deep water in my house. There’s nowhere we can keep our belongings,” said Mayur Patil (45), a resident of Jaskhar village.

According to environmental activists, the flooding of these villages is a byproduct of destruction of wetland in the area. “These villages lie on the fringes of wetland where mangroves existed to help in exactly such situations. But with the destruction of mangroves and illegal encroachment, these villages are also going to see flooding regularly,” said Akhil Vaidya, an activist from Navi Mumbai. In Thane and Palghar, the district collectors monitored the river levels. “The dams in Palghar are already full, and they have been releasing water. We are monitoring the release, and there is no need to panic,” said Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde.

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar echoed his thoughts, claiming that the dams were releasing small quantities of water.

In Palghar, the Dhamani dam reached full capacity early Wednesday and started releasing water into the Surya river. A senior district official said, “The dam is releasing 3,000 cusec as of now… The rivers are not dangerous, as their catchments in Mokhada and Jawhar have not been facing heavy rainfall.”

In Thane, traffic was hit on Ghodbunder road due to waterlogged Gaimukh and Kajupada leading to a massive jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Water also entered houses in Diva, Mumbra, Kalyan, Ambernath and other regions that experienced flooding in August. “Our belongings had just started to dry… We had purchased new bags and books for the children and they are wet again,” said Samita Joshi, a resident of Diva.