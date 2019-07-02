Mumbai rains: At least 14 dead in wall collapse, severe waterlogging in several areas; flights, trains delayed

At least 14 people have been killed and several others critically injured after a compound wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rainfall at Malad East, in Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The incident took place at Kurar village, Pimparipada-Malad East. Fifty one people have been admitted to the trauma centre at Jogeshwari and Shatabdi hospital, Kandivali. Rescue operations are underway.

In another wall collapse incident in Pune, at least six people were killed near Sinhagad College of Engineering at a construction site in Ambegaon Budhruk on the wee hours of Tuesday.

With these deaths, the toll has risen to 24 in the state. At least four people were reported dead due to electrocution in the last two days. Among those was a 30-year-old man who was electrocuted in Govandi late Monday night.

Heavy rains overnight made the city come to a standstill. It affected the movement of several trains, flights and vehicles on the road. Over 50 flights have been diverted and Railway tracks are being flooded at Kurla and Panvel Junction Railway Station and Tilak Nagar station, due to overflowing Tilaknagar and Brahamanwadi nullah. The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks.

Flights are ‘severely delayed and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) is unable to say how long the delays may be. The Mumbai airport is normal as per the spokesperson but no flights are taking off and passengers are waiting inside the airport.

As of now, the Eastern Express highway is clear between Thane and Vikhroli. But Santacruz Chembur Link Road is inaccessible, the entry point is inundated. The Western Express Highway is also inundated at Kalanagar Air India colony road. Saki Naka junction and Hindmata are also waterlogged.

The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in areas of Mumbai on Tuesday. Palghar and Thane districts are going to receive extremely heavy rainfall. In wake of this, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai residents.

“Considering the heavy rainfall warning, the Maharashtra government has announced holiday in districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs and Thane. But the emergency services will remain functional,” said a statement issued by the Maharashtra government.

“Would like to announce and confirm that tomm 2nd July 2019 has been declared as holiday ,for all schools( public & private ) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, kokan areas ! Stay safe!” Mumbai BJP president Shish Shelar tweeted.

In Maharashtra, RPF and GRP are evacuating commuters. Up and down traffic is being cleared at cautious speed to the nearest station for safe passage of commuters. Railway staff are also monitoring the trains one by one and home guard available in each train has been alerted.

“People are being evacuated from Kranti Nagar and Sandesh Nagar in Kurla after its level has risen. Till now, approx 1500 people have been moved and approx 400-500 are still left. These people are shifted to the nearest BMC schools,” said a BMC official.

The Meteorological Department had warned of “extremely heavy” rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Pune IMD official Anupam Kashyapi said, “In coming 4-5 days monsoon will be vigorous in Maharashtra, especially northern parts of the state, it will also be active in the southern parts of the state. Konkan Goa will get widespread rain during these 5 days.”

According to the Skymet Weather, 375mm rainfall has been recorded at Santacruz in 24 hours. “Clouds observed over north Mah coast including Mumbai. More impact likely over south Guj and adjoining areas. Mumbai intermitent heavy showers expected today. Extremely heavy rainfall, more than 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said 540 mm of rain fell in two days in the city, the highest over a two-day period in a decade, and attributed “climate change and changed geographical conditions” for waterlogging at several places.

People affected by the heavy rainfall are expressing their helplessness in different ways. Passengers in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto (12290) thronged to the lone chai selling stall and started hoarding food packets anticipating further delay in train schedules. The train has halted at Summit Station (since 5.56 am) near Nashik for over 2.5 hours and doesn’t have its own pantry. It was scheduled to reach CSMT Station by 8.55 am. There is no confirmation on when the train will start, said the ticket collector.

“My office has declared a half day since a high tide has been announced but I won’t be able to make it. I have been trying to keep track of news but am not able to access it,” said Ajinkya Gawande, an employee of a construction company in Thane.

“I had planned two meetings today since I am on a two-day business trip to Mumbai. This week’s schedule was planned and the meetings cannot be shifted. This is sure to have implications on my work. I hope the train reached Thane by 12pm at least,” said Nagpur based businessman Atul Joshi.

Also, it’s a flood-like situation in Vasai Virar and Nallasopara. A year after the tricity of Vasai Virar and Nallasopara were flooded during July 9-12, heavy rainfall might lead to the same situation this year. In the past 24 hours, average 260 mm rain has been recorded in Vasai Virar. The Virat Nagar area in Virar is waterlogged and water is entering houses now. Low lying areas in Nallasopara and Vasai are facing the same issue.

In 2018, the area was cut off from Mumbai for three days after the flood and people were marooned with no electricity and no water supply during the period.