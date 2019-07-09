Mumbai rains: 3-hour morning shower brings maximum city to halt

Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall as heavy showers lashed the city for three hours on Monday morning triggering water logging and traffic snarls in several areas. At least 12 people were injured in separate rain-related incidents, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 108.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, while its Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded 122mm and 14.6mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Overcast conditions also brought temperatures down — a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 23 degrees were recorded.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, tweeted, “Nowcast warnings have been issued in the morning for intense spells. Rains took a halt for sometime but the cloud patch persists above Mumbai and around as per satellite imagery.”

With monsoon conditions active over Konkan region, the the IMD has predicted more showers over the next two days, with heavy to very heavy spells expected — up to 200 mm — on Tuesday. In a tweet, Mumbai police urged residents to stay safe and dial 100 in case of any emergency.

According to BMC officials, waterlogging was reported from areas like Gandhi Market in Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Andheri, Bandra, Ghatkopar and Powai. LBS Road in Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, Andheri subway and Powai were worst affected with several vehicles remaining stranded for hours following the heavy showers, they said.

Low visibility on Western and Eastern Express Highways also added to traffic

Worli received 41 mm rainfall, while Dadar recorded 38 mm, Kurla 14 mm, Bandra 19 mm on Monday, officials said. The BMC, however, claimed that it had managed to clear the waterlogged streets timely.

Meanwhile, 11 people were injured as a two-storey building collapsed around 2 am on Monday. Civic body officials said, seven of the injured were discharged following preliminary treatment, while four others have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. They are stated to be in a stable condition. In another incident, a 35-year-old man, Yogesh Pandey, was injured after a wall collapsed at MIDC in Andheri East.

The four-storey Nisar House building in Opera House also suffered major damage as two of its floors — ground and first floors — collapsed following the rain. An official from BMC’s Disaster Management Cell said, “It is a private building and local ward office has issued notice to them to pull down the structure since it is very old and could collapse.” The building was evacuated after the incident, the official said.

The IMD has warned about choppy sea conditions along the Maharashtra and Goa coast. A statement on the department’s website read: “Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 between July 8 and July 12. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above period.