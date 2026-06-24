Mumbai records over 200 mm of rainfall in 8 hours after monsoon onset

Mumbai woke up to flooded roads and severe traffic snarls Wednesday after an intense overnight spell of rain dumped more than 200 mm of rainfall across several parts of the city within eight hours, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon.

IMD, which issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain, issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar districts at 4 am, amid the possibility of intense spells, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The weather bureau downgraded the district’s nowcast to an orange alert at 7 am. It has also sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai until Thursday morning.

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On Tuesday, light rain swept parts of Mumbai throughout the day, with the suburban station recording 8.9 mm and the Colaba coastal observatory recording 36 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Light rain swept parts of Mumbai throughout the day, with the suburban station recording 8.9 mm and the Colaba coastal observatory recording 36 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

Heavy rain

After that, monsoon showers gathered pace with intense spells of downpour lashing Mumbai’s southern and suburban divisions.

Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations showed that from 10 pm onward, the city received more than 200 mm of rainfall over the next eight hours.

Between 10 pm Tuesday and 6 am Wednesday, Malwani in the western suburbs recorded 272 mm, followed by 248 mm in Powai, 244 mm in Charkop, 241 mm in Kandivali, 241 mm in Malad, 217 mm at Vihar Lake, 237 mm in Borivali, and 210 mm of rainfall in Dadar and Vikhroli.

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According to data, the western suburbs received an average of 190 mm of rainfall in eight hours, followed by 184 mm in the island city, and 154 mm in the eastern suburbs.

Amid the heavy rain in Mumbai, a large tree fell on a car near Dadar TT.

Traffic snarls

Amid intense showers, low-lying areas such as Andheri Subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar, Gandhi Market, and Malad Subway were flooded, bringing traffic to a standstill. Waterlogging was also reported in the King Circle junction, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through accumulated water.

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To facilitate traffic movement, the civic administration deployed dewatering pumps across the city to clear flooded areas. Andheri Subway was dewatered and opened for traffic by 5.30 am.