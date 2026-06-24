Mumbai records over 200 mm of rainfall in 8 hours after monsoon onset

Mumbai woke up to flooded roads and severe traffic snarls Wednesday after an intense overnight spell of rain dumped more than 200 mm of rainfall across several parts of the city within eight hours, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon.
IMD, which issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain, issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar districts at 4 am, amid the possibility of intense spells, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The weather bureau downgraded the district’s nowcast to an orange alert at 7 am. It has also sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai until Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, light rain swept parts of Mumbai throughout the day, with the suburban station recording 8.9 mm and the Colaba coastal observatory recording 36 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.
Light rain swept parts of Mumbai throughout the day, with the suburban station recording 8.9 mm and the Colaba coastal observatory recording 36 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.
Heavy rain
After that, monsoon showers gathered pace with intense spells of downpour lashing Mumbai’s southern and suburban divisions.
Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations showed that from 10 pm onward, the city received more than 200 mm of rainfall over the next eight hours.
Between 10 pm Tuesday and 6 am Wednesday, Malwani in the western suburbs recorded 272 mm, followed by 248 mm in Powai, 244 mm in Charkop, 241 mm in Kandivali, 241 mm in Malad, 217 mm at Vihar Lake, 237 mm in Borivali, and 210 mm of rainfall in Dadar and Vikhroli.
According to data, the western suburbs received an average of 190 mm of rainfall in eight hours, followed by 184 mm in the island city, and 154 mm in the eastern suburbs.
Amid the heavy rain in Mumbai, a large tree fell on a car near Dadar TT.
Traffic snarls
Amid intense showers, low-lying areas such as Andheri Subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar, Gandhi Market, and Malad Subway were flooded, bringing traffic to a standstill. Waterlogging was also reported in the King Circle junction, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through accumulated water.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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