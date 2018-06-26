Mumbai rains: 15-year-old dies in wall collapse

Incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Monday. (Represenational) Incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Monday. (Represenational)

A 15-year-old boy died allegedly after a wall adjacent to the house he was staying in came crashing down in the early hours of Monday. The boy, identified as Kiran Ghaiwat (15), had been staying at his uncle’s house in Wadol village, Ambernath, police said.

According to the police, the family was asleep when the wall of a sewage treatment plant next door collapsed. “Suryakant Ghaiwat (the boy’s uncle) lived with his wife and daughter in a house made of bricks and corrugated tin-sheets. The house was located right next to a sewage treatment plant,” said an officer with Ambernath police.

“In the early hours of Monday morning, the outer wall of the municipal sewage treatment plan collapsed on to Ghaiwat’s house, damaging it completely,” the officer added.

The villagers rushed to the family’s rescue and managed to save Suryakant, his wife and daughter, but Kiran was stuck under the bricks, sources said.

“It was only after the Fire Brigade reached the spot that we could bring Kiran out. He was injured and was not breathing,” said one of the neighbours.

Kiran had recently moved to Ambernath from Junnar. “He was living with his uncle for a year,” said one of the neighbours.

“He was declared brought dead at the hospital. We have registered an accidental death report. Mostly, it was because of the incessant rains that the wall collapsed,” said a police officer.

