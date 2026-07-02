Another day under water: Heavy rain disrupts Mumbai commute

Heavy rainfall on Thursday led to waterlogging in several markets across the city, causing inconvenience to shoppers, affecting business activities, and slowing vehicular and pedestrian movement. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbai woke up to yet another day of torrential showers on Thursday morning, with pockets of the city receiving over 200 mm of rainfall, leaving streets submerged and bringing traffic to a crawl.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the fourth consecutive day this week, with the region waking up to a red Nowcast warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 7 am Thursday.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) weather stations showed that between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the heaviest showers were recorded in Bhandup and Santacruz at 239 mm, followed by 234 mm in Powai, 225 mm in Andheri, 222 mm in Parel and Mankhurd, 210 mm in Marol, and 208 mm in Sewri and Wadala.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 205 mm of rain while the Colaba coastal observatory received 158 mm of rain till 8.30 am Thursday.