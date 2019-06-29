Mumbai: ‘Situation this year was not as bad, water cleared within 30 minutes’

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi speaks to The Indian Express on the efficacy of the civic body’s monsoon preparedness. Excerpts

Friday was the first day of rains in the city. There was flooding and massive traffic congestion at several locations. Why did this happen.

Yes, there was waterlogging at some places. But it was cleared in time. If there is rain then there will be water. No locals trains have been stopped. Buses were running normal and there was disruption only for some time. I am satisfied with the nullah cleaning. The problem of residents were addressed effectively and timely.

BMC had promised that there will be no flooding at all this time.

The situation this year was not as bad as earlier. Hindmata used to flood every year but this year, the situation was not like that. Flooding was cleared within half an hour. Water near Andheri flyover was pumped out within 15 minutes. Major flooding was only reported near Mogra nullah but that was also cleared by afternoon. Whatever water was there we have cleared it. We can’t say the rain should not come. Some areas have witnesses more than 200 mm of rainfall.

There have been several complaints posted by Mumbaikar’s on social media about problems caused by rains. How is the BMC handling this?

Many residents have posted complaints about waterlogging and other issues on Twitter. Following this, our staff from respective wards reached the spots and resolved the problems. This helped in creating goodwill among residents… they also acknowledged the efforts put in by our staff. For example, today, a photo was shared by a resident of waterlogging at Marol in Andheri. Withing sometime, there was another tweet by a resident, thanking the civic body for clearing the waterlogging. This creates trust between the residents and the BMC and more importantly, it also gives pat on back of the civic staff. Next time, they will do even better. That’s the advantage of social media.