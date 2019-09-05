Mumbai: Rain, waterlogging dampen festive cheer

On the third day of Ganpati festival, pandal hoppers found themselves in trouble due to intense waterlogging in various parts of the city. At Veerabhai Desai Road, which is hosting Andheri Cha Raja, knee-deep water had accumulated near the pandal by noon. While water didn’t enter the pandal itself, visitors had to face a hard time due to the slush and water on the ground.

Advertising

RG Bhat, spokesperson of GSB Seva Mandal, King Circle, said, “Waterlogging on roads and areas, such as King Circle, leading to Ganapati pandals kept many devotees from coming for darshan. Owing to a thin crowd, the collection of money has also been affected… We had asked the SNDT College to support us by accommodating any stranded devotee in their classrooms.”

President of Khetwadi Sixth Gully’s Mumbai Cha Samrat, Ram Shinde, rued that the usual upbeat and spirited ambience has been missing this year owing to heavy rainfall. “The festive environment has been hampered and it feels quite dull. Even though the devotees keep coming, the crowd has been thinner so far,” he said.