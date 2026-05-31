Mumbai wakes up to first pre-monsoon showers; yellow alert for tomorrow across Konkan

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and moderate showers as the first pre-monsoon rain spell of the season swept the region on Sunday morning. On June 1, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are slated to experience more wet spells, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert owing to the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate rain across the Konkan region.

After a hot and humid Saturday, when temperatures surpassed 35 degrees Celsius across weather stations, moderate showers swept several pockets of Mumbai’s suburbs, the island city, and its neighbouring districts early on Sunday. Anticipating rain activity, the IMD issued two nowcast warnings for Mumbai and nearby districts; the first warning sounded at 5.40 am, followed by a fresh nowcast alert at 7 am owing to the likelihood of thunderstorms, moderate rain and gusty winds.