Mumbai Rain Update: City records 982.4 mm rain, exceeds July average

Non Stop torrential rain have stopped. Its partly cloudy with interim monsoon rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

With active monsoon conditions over the city, Mumbai has recorded short but intense spells of rain since early Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, moderate to heavy rain is very likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy falls at a few places Wednesday. There is a possibility of occasional gusty wind reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.

There is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which often brings moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over to land. In addition, there is an east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra, which is adding to the prevailing favourable monsoon conditions.

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 23.9 mm rain, categorised as moderate rainfall and Colaba observatory recorded 8 mm rain, which falls in the light rainfall category. The rainfall activity is likely to be persistent through Wednesday in Mumbai.

With torrential rain since the weekend, the city has recorded 1,943.7 mm of rainfall till Tuesday evening, which is 88.11 per cent of the four months’ season average rainfall. A few more heavy spells in the coming days and the city will achieve the season’s average rainfall of 2,205 mm.

In July alone, Mumbai recorded 982.4 mm rain, which has exceeded the July average of 827.2 mm.

With a fresh low-pressure system likely to form in the Arabian Sea around Friday, the rainfall activity over Vidarbha will improve during the weekend, the Met officials said.