Mumbai rain update: Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates over 80 trains today; Full list

A view of debris after a landslide in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, disrupting Mumbai-Pune rail services (PTI Photo)

Mumbai rain news: Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled, diverted and regulated the operation of several trains after heavy rain and a landslide disrupted services on the Mumbai-Pune Ghat route. The continuous rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala triggered a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division, affecting the movement of several long-distance trains.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: “Incessant rains over the South East Ghats between Lonavala and Karjat over the last few days with more than 140 mm ( within 4 hrs) on 06.07.2026, 327 mm on 05.07.2026 & 162 mm on 04.07.2026 have caused a landslide between Thakurvadi Cabin and Monkey Hill Cabin on the Lonavala-Karjat section on 06.07.2026.”