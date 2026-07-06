Mumbai rain update: Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates over 80 trains today; Full list

Mumbai rain news:Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled, diverted and regulated the operation of several trains after heavy rain and a landslide disrupted services on the Mumbai-Pune Ghat route. The continuous rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala triggered a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division, affecting the movement of several long-distance trains.
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: “Incessant rains over the South East Ghats between Lonavala and Karjat over the last few days with more than 140 mm ( within 4 hrs) on 06.07.2026, 327 mm on 05.07.2026 & 162 mm on 04.07.2026 have caused a landslide between Thakurvadi Cabin and Monkey Hill Cabin on the Lonavala-Karjat section on 06.07.2026.”
Work being done at 121 and 123 km between Monkey Hill and Khandala station in Lonavala – Karjat South East Ghats. pic.twitter.com/hNYtMt8A3y
The heavy rains have also disrupted local train services between Karjat and Khopoli. In a statement, Central Railway said train services are operating normally between CSMT and Karjat/Kasara. However, it added that train services between Karjat and Khopoli remain suspended until further orders.
The national transporter has imposed a temporary speed restriction of 15 kmph between Saphale and Vaitarna due to a rise in the water level near Bridge number 99.
Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the train service disruption and directed officials to restore operations at the earliest.
Restoration work underway between Lonavala and Karjat (Image: Central Railway)
Mumbai rains 6th July: Indian Railways issues travel advisory
The Railways has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time due to the disruption. It has also urged passengers to check the latest status of their trains on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before heading to stations.
Mumbai rain news today: Full list of trains affected on Monday
Train cancelled on July 6, 2026
Train number 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express
Train number 12169 Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express
Train number 12170 Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More