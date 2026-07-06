Mumbai rain update: Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates over 80 trains today; Full list

Mumbai rains have disrupted rail services, with Indian Railways cancelling, diverting and short-terminating over 80 trains today. Check the full list and latest travel advisory.

Written by: Anish Mondal
5 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 03:12 PM IST
A view of debris after a landslide in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, disrupting Mumbai-Pune rail services (PTI Photo)A view of debris after a landslide in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, disrupting Mumbai-Pune rail services (PTI Photo)
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Mumbai rain news: Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled, diverted and regulated the operation of several trains after heavy rain and a landslide disrupted services on the Mumbai-Pune Ghat route. The continuous rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala triggered a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division, affecting the movement of several long-distance trains.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: “Incessant rains over the South East Ghats between Lonavala and Karjat over the last few days with more than 140 mm ( within 4 hrs) on 06.07.2026, 327 mm on 05.07.2026 & 162 mm on 04.07.2026 have caused a landslide between Thakurvadi Cabin and Monkey Hill Cabin on the Lonavala-Karjat section on 06.07.2026.”

The heavy rains have also disrupted local train services between Karjat and Khopoli. In a statement, Central Railway said train services are operating normally between CSMT and Karjat/Kasara. However, it added that train services between Karjat and Khopoli remain suspended until further orders.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Rains News Live Updates: Severe flooding and landslides paralyse roads, bring life to standstill in Pune

The national transporter has imposed a temporary speed restriction of 15 kmph between Saphale and Vaitarna due to a rise in the water level near Bridge number 99.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the train service disruption and directed officials to restore operations at the earliest.

Restoration work underway between Lonavala and Karjat (Image: Central Railway) Restoration work underway between Lonavala and Karjat (Image: Central Railway)

Mumbai rains 6th July: Indian Railways issues travel advisory

The Railways has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time due to the disruption. It has also urged passengers to check the latest status of their trains on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before heading to stations.

Mumbai rain news today: Full list of trains affected on Monday

Train cancelled on July 6, 2026

  • Train number 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express
  • Train number 12169 Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express
  • Train number 12170 Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express
  • Train number 22106 Pune – CSMT Indrayani Express
  • Train number 12127 CSMT – Pune Intercity Express
  • Train number 12128 Pune – CSMT Intercity Express
  • Train number 11007 CSMT – Pune Deccan Express
  • Train number 11008 Pune – CSMT Deccan Express
  • Train number 12124 Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen
  • Train number 12126 CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen
  • Train number 12125 CSMT – Pune Pragati Express
  • Train number 11010 Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express
  • Train number 11009 CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express
  • Train number 11011 CSMT – Dhule Express
  • Train number 11012 Dhule – CSMT Express
  • Train number 59046 Valsad – Virar Passenger
  • Train number 19001 Virar – Surat Express
  • Train number 69174 Dahanu Road–Borivali
  • Train number 69139 Borivali–Valsad MEMU
  • Train number 59045 Mumbai Central–Vapi
  • Train number 59040 Vapi–Mumbai Central
  • Train number 69153 Umargam Road – Surat MEMU (JCO 06.07.2026) has been cancelled between Umargam Road and Udvada.
  • Train number 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Superfast Express has been cancelled between Dadar and Surat.
Train services between Karjat and Khopoli have been suspended because of the heavy rains and subsequent water flow causing the ballast washout. (Image: Central Railway) Train services between Karjat and Khopoli have been suspended because of the heavy rains and subsequent water flow causing the ballast washout. (Image: Central Railway)

Diversion of trains due to Mumbai rains on July 6

  • Train number 22160 MGR Chennai Central-CSMT Superfast Express
  • Train number 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express
  • Train number 12164 MGR Chennai Central-LTT Superfast Express
  • Train number 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express
  • Train number 22944 Indore-Daund Express
  • Train number 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto Express
  • Train number 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express
  • Train number 17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express
  • Train number 20915 Charlapalli-Indore Humsafar Express
  • Train number 16554 LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Express
  • Train number 22193 Daund-Gwalior Superfast Express
  • Train number 22158 Chennai Egmore-CSMT Mail

Short-termination and origination of trains due to Mumbai rainfall on July 6

  • Train number 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Superfast Express
  • Train number 12701 CSMT-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express
  • Train number 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20821 Pune-Santragachi Express
  • Train number 11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express
  • Train number 22732 Mumbai CSMT-Hyderabad Express
  • Train number 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express
  • Train number 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express
  • Train number 11027 Dadar-Satara Express
  • Train number 17318 Dadar-Hubballi Express
  • Train number 17411 CSMT-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express
  • Train number 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express
  • Train number 20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express
  • Train number 12116 Solapur-CSMT Siddheshwar Express
  • Train number 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT Hussain Sagar Express
  • Train number 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express
  • Train number 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Express
  • Train number 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express
  • Train number 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express
  • Train number 17412 Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi Express
  • Train number 01492 Hazarat Nizamuddin-Pune Special
  • Train number 11027 Dadar-Satara Express
  • Train number 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express
  • Train number 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express
  • Train number 04725 Hisar – Shri Ganganagar Express
  • Train number 05183 Azamgarh – Bandra Terminus Special (JCO 04.07.2026)
  • Train number 05184 Bandra Terminus – Azamgarh Special
  • Train number 05183 AZAMGARH–BDTS
  • Train number 19002 SURAT–VIRAR
  • Train number 12934 AHMADABAD–BDTS
  • Train number 12479 JODHPUR–BDTS
  • Train number 12932 AHMADABAD–MMCT
  • Train number 09705 JAIPUR–BDTS
  • Train number 12990 AJMER–DADAR
  • Train number 69154 Surat – Umargam Road MEMU
  • Train number 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Superfast Express
  • Train number 22962 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 82902 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central Tejas Express
  • Train number 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Superfast Express

Regulation of train services due to Mumbai rainfall on July 6

  • Train number 20706 CSMT-Huzur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express
  • Train number 22451 Bandra Terminus – Chandigarh Express
  • Train number 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Express
  • Train number 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Jn. Express
  • Train number 19217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Express
  • Train number 12953 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express
  • Train number 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express
  • Train number 14708 Dadar – Hanumangarh

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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