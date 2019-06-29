Mumbai: Traffic crawls on waterlogged roads; over 30 locals cancelled

The first spell of monsoon showers left traffic crawling on several routes. At least 2.5-foot of rainwater was accumulated on the S V Road in Khar, following which traffic had to be diverted to Linking Road, officials said.

Advertising

Intense waterlogging also led to heavy traffic snarls in parts of Powai, Vikhroli, Mulund, Andheri-Kurla Road, stretches of the Western Express Highway, Wadala, Bhandup village road and Ghatkopar East, especially in the afternoon, Mumbai police said.

In the evening rush hour, heavy traffic congestion was also reported on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Several people took to Twitter to complain about traffic snarls, with many claiming that it took them over an hour to cover just 2-8 km stretches in parts of the city.

Several BEST buses were also diverted due to waterlogging on S V Road, and near National College, Bandra Talkies, Sion, Hindmata and Gandhi Market in King’s Circle. The buses were diverted via P D Hinduja Road in Khar, parts of Sion, Hindmata flyover and Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya Marg in Dadar east, BEST officials said.

Advertising

Meanwhile, at least 30 to 40 local train services were cancelled as water accumulated on railway tracks at Kanjurmarg, Mulund, Thane and Kalyan on the Central line and a few areas at Virar and Palghar on the Western line.

While Sion, Kurla and Mulund railway stations are known to be chronic flooding spots, this was the first time that flooding was reported on the slow line at Kanjurmarg. The Central Railway’s public relations office said that a drain, choked with debris, had caused water levels to rise around 1.30 pm, which had inundated the tracks.

Chief PRO of Central Railways (CR) Sunil Udasi said that train services on both the main and suburban lines was running at least 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule. Fourteen trains on Kalyan and Kasara routes and seven on the Harbour Line were cancelled, he said.

“Thane railway station was flooded after water from the roads entered its premises. It took the staff from the Railways, BMC and TMC, around 40 minutes to pump out water in Mulund and Thane stations,” Udasi said.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall over the weekend, the CR has decided to cancel the Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai passenger train and Pune-Panvel passenger train on Saturday and Sunday, and the Mumbai-Bhusaval passenger train on Sunday.

The CR has also announced that the Bhusaval-Pune Express would be diverted via Daund and Manmad on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Western Railways, meanwhile, cancelled 12 local trains on Friday. A total of 105 suburban trains on the line were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes in the morning, officials said.

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport were also affected. At least eight to 10 international flights were delayed between 11.40 am and 3.50 pm, officials said.