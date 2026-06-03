Heavy rain lashes Mumbai’s western suburbs, temperatures dip

In a respite for Mumbai, spells of heavy rain lashed the city’s western suburbs early on Wednesday morning amidst a yellow alert sounded in the region. The pre-monsoon spells spurred a drop of nearly six degrees in night-time temperatures in a single day, as minimum temperatures touched 22.8°C on Wednesday morning.

Amidst a Nowcast warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rainfall sounded for Mumbai and Thane districts at 7 am, pockets like Santacruz, Versova, Andheri, Dahisar, Bandra, and Khar, amongst others, woke up to heavy spells of rainfall during the day.

The heavy spell of rainfall came a day after the city reeled under above-normal temperatures on Tuesday, as maximum temperatures at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories hovered over 36°C. Records showed that between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the suburban observatory recorded 13 mm of rainfall even as the island city division remained dry with NIL rain.