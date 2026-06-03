Heavy rain lashes Mumbai’s western suburbs, temperatures dip

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In a respite for Mumbai, spells of heavy rain lashed the city’s western suburbs early on Wednesday morning amidst a yellow alert sounded in the region. The pre-monsoon spells spurred a drop of nearly six degrees in night-time temperatures in a single day, as minimum temperatures touched 22.8°C on Wednesday morning.
Amidst a Nowcast warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rainfall sounded for Mumbai and Thane districts at 7 am, pockets like Santacruz, Versova, Andheri, Dahisar, Bandra, and Khar, amongst others, woke up to heavy spells of rainfall during the day.
The heavy spell of rainfall came a day after the city reeled under above-normal temperatures on Tuesday, as maximum temperatures at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories hovered over 36°C. Records showed that between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the suburban observatory recorded 13 mm of rainfall even as the island city division remained dry with NIL rain.
Records from the automatic weather station (AWS) showed that between 7 am and 8 am, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Versova at 69 mm, followed by 52 mm at Cooper Hospital, 47 mm at Malpa Dongri, 39 mm at Vile Parle and 30 mm at Nariyalwadi.
While the western suburbs received an average of 9.84 mm of rainfall in an hour, the eastern suburbs received 1.25 mm and the island city clocked 0.96 mm of rainfall.
Owing to the showers, the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement early on Wednesday, with traffic resuming at 8.30 am.
The pre-monsoon showers brought much-needed respite as minimum temperatures in Santacruz dipped to 22.8°C, which is more than four degrees below normal. In contrast, a day earlier, the station had recorded a high minimum temperature of 28.6°C.
According to the IMD, the pre-monsoon showers are here to stay across the Konkan region, with an alert for “light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers” sounded in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts until June 6.
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