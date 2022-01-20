Mumbai to get thundershowers, colder days ahead

Mumbai and its surrounding areas are likely to get light rain and thundershowers on Saturday. The city is also expected to see a drop in temperature in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky for three days from Friday while Sunday is expected to be dry. The light rain is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation likely to form over southwest Rajasthan on January 22.

After recording above normal night temperature crossing 20 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, the night temperature dropped slightly. On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a normal minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius. As per the seven-day forecast issued by IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to further drop to 13 degrees Celsius on January 24. For the next seven days, the minimum temperature is likely to remain below normal between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The day or maximum temperature will also drop further in the next few days. On Thursday, the maximum or day temperature was a degree below normal at 30.6 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 27 degrees Celsius on January 24.

The season’s coldest morning was recorded earlier this month at 13.2 degrees Celsius. The mean maximum temperature for January is 31.1 degrees Celsius while the mean minimum temperature is 17.3 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature last year was 14.8 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 11.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on January 22, 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius.