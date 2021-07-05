Mumbai likely to get rain by end of week, Southwest monsoon to revive across state

Southwest monsoon is likely to revive in most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, by the end of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Southwest monsoon, which spans for over four months from June to September, has been on an extended break phase in Maharashtra, like other regions in the south, west and central India since June 20.

“Monsoon Update: @moesgoi models show signs of revival- increasing rains in South, west coast & East Central India from 8 Jul… Models also make an early indication of the formation of a weather system over BoB (Bay of Bengal) by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase,” M Rajeevan, secretary of the ministry of earth sciences, tweeted.

As per the 24 hours forecast, one or two spells of light-to-moderate rain is likely in Mumbai city and suburbs. According to the regional forecast, Konkan will begin to receive scattered rainfall starting Monday which will improve as the week progresses.

Over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, too, scattered and light rainfall, associated with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely this week. However, rainfall activity will remain subdued over Vidarbha till July 12.

On Sunday, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and a few places in Marathwada recorded maximum temperatures which were 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

While rainfall over the state ended on the surplus side (31 per cent) in June, till July 4, the rainfall surplus had fallen to 13 per cent. Mumbai recorded deficit rainfall at 94 per cent, while in June it had recorded excess rans. Gadchiroli and Chandrapur have recorded excess rainfall till 4.