Thane: Two die of electrocution

TWO DEATHS were reported due to electrocution in Thane, even as rains continued to lash the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Saturday. In both the cases, the deaths occurred when the electric supply line broke and fell on the victims.

A 46-year-old man died while on way to his house early Saturday when an electrical wire broke and fell on him, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Nirakki, a resident of Robert Dsa chawl in Thane.

“His elder brother Shankar, who lived with him, alerted us and rushed him to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival,” said an officer from Thane police.

Nirakki, who worked at a shop, was walking towards his house when the wire fell on him. “He died after getting electrocuted. The wire was removed after switching off the main power supply,” said the officer. According to residents of the chawl, the wire broke after branches from a tree fell on it.

In Ambernath, a tree fell on an electrical wire, which snapped and fell on a tin shade, electrocuting an autorickshaw driver late Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Solanki (22).

“Solanki was waiting for the rain to stop near the Ambernath station when the tree fell on the tin shed under which he was waiting. When local residents ran to rescue him, they realised that there was a live wire in the debris,” said an officer from Ambernath police.

By the time the main electric supply could be shut down, Solanki had died, police said. “We rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

The autorickshaw groups in Ambernath demanded better infrastructure and observed a bandh on Saturday. “We have no place to take shelter while it rains. Even the rickshaw parkings are uncovered and dangerous during rains,” said Dhanaji Munde, a driver.