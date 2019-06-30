Mumbai: Structures damaged in Thane, Palghar; water levels of dams improve

AS RAINS continued to lash Mumbai and its satellite cities for the second consecutive day on Saturday, several instances of damage to structures were reported in Thane and Palghar. As maximum rainfall was recorded in Navi Mumbai in the past 24 hours, the city faced serious waterlogging. However, the water levels of dams showed an increase in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

While in Navi Mumbai, the average rainfall recorded was 244 mm on Saturday, more than 300 mm of rainfall was registered at the Morbe dam. “The dam level has now increased to 71.8 million litre. This is an almost 2 per cent increase,” an official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

In Thane, the average rainfall registered was over 190 mm on Saturday.

“A dozen complaints related to tree and/or branches falling were received, along with two complaints of nullah and compound wall collapse. However, no one was injured in these incidents,” an official from Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Palghar registered 72.3 mm rainfall on Saturday. Although it received the least rain in the MMR, waterlogging was reported in parts of Nallasopara and Vasai. In Virar, a part of platform 3 towards Dahanu collapsed. “We have started working on the repairs. No one was injured. We are yet to determine why the portion collapsed but it could be due to rain,” said an official.