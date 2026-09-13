Monsoon revival: Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As Mumbai approaches the festive season, with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations set to begin on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under an orange alert on Sunday for 24 hours, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that multiple pockets in Mumbai recorded 100 mm of rainfall between 1 am and 10 am on Sunday. The orange alert was announced Sunday afternoon and will remain in place until 8.30 am on Monday. Alongside Mumbai, the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar have also been placed under an orange alert, while Raigad remains under a yellow alert.