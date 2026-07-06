Mumbai chawl collapse: Mother, children among dead, Mayor says shanty “illegal”

Late on Sunday, a four-storeyed shanty came crashing down on another at Janata Nagar in Mumbai’s Mankhurd, killing six persons, five of them children, taking the death count in this Mumbai monsoon to 10. According to preliminary information, the dead in Mankhurd include a mother, her children, as well as children from a neighbouring structure who came over to stay at their residence. The victims have been identified as Aliya (7), Muskan (14), Nihal (6), Nabiya (2), Munaf (7), and Soni (32).

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that while Munaf was taken to Ghatkopar’s Rajawadi hospital, the other five were taken to Shatabdi hospital, where they were declared dead.

A passerby, who was trapped in the debris when the shanties collapsed, was grievously injured. He has been identified as Rehan Ali (24), and healthcare staff said his condition is normal now.

The incident was reported at 8.30 pm. The fire department launched a rescue operation and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined in. The NDRF finished its operation around 3.20 am and officials said no other person was found trapped in the debris.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde, said the shanty that collapsed was “completely illegal” and operated as a godown. “The structure had three storeys built one upon another and was completely illegal. It functioned as a godown, and was completely stacked with goods. When the building collapsed, the goods came crashing on the neighbouring building where a woman, her children and some kids from the neighbourhood were staying,” said Ritu Tawde. According to sources, the shanties were located on government land, and the residents had been issued multiple notices, asking them to vacate.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the dead.

A train moves past a waterlogged underpass amid heavy monsoon rains, at Mumbai’s Andheri. PTI A train moves past a waterlogged underpass amid heavy monsoon rains, at Mumbai’s Andheri. PTI

Mumbai Monsoon death count now 10

The deaths in Mankhurd have taken the city’s death count this monsoon to 10 in less than a week. Earlier on Sunday, a 63-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him in Kurla. An 18-year-old boy died after a tree branch fell on him in Aarey on Saturday night. Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy died after a tree crushed a school bus in Chembur on June 30, and a 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka on July 2.

Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra State Disaster Management Minister, has appealed to citizens to remain indoors as heavy rain and strong winds lash Mumbai. “This is a natural disaster. No one should venture out of the house and travel unless it’s an emergency. This is unprecedented rain and winds. In Mumbai, the winds would be 70–90 kmph,” Mahajan said. He also said private offices have been asked to provide work-from-home options for employees wherever possible. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a meeting in this regard at 12 pm,” he said.