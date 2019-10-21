Mumbai: Rain likely in city, adjoining areas today

THE CITY and its adjoining areas, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, may experience another bout of rain on Monday when polls are scheduled across the state. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai may get light to moderate rain on Monday. A low pressure area over Lakshadweep in the east-central Arabian Sea is causing widespread rain over Maharashtra. The rainfall is likely to go on till October 23.

The significant rain over the weekend brought down the maximum temperature in the city to 26.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest maximum temperature recorded in October since 2016, which is seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 23.4 degrees Celsius. The rain also improved the city’s air quality index. After falling in moderate category for most days in October, the AQI recorded on Sunday was 30, which falls in ‘good category’.

While the official withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the city was announced on October 14, weather officials termed the rain activity as post-monsoon showers. K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD, said, “There is a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation. The model guidance for rainfall for next 48 hours indicate light to moderate rain over Maharashtra coast. Mumbai may receive light rainfall with cloudy sky on Monday.”

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, 15.6 mm rain and 18.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatories.