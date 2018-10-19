Light showers, thunderstorms in Mumbai

The IMD said light showers will continue till Friday. (Ganesh Shirsekar) The IMD said light showers will continue till Friday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

Light showers with thunderstorms hit Mumbai Thursday evening. While the city witnessed scorching heat during the day, other parts of Mumbai, including Colaba and Lalbaug, experienced rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Colaba received 0.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on Thursday. Parts of Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lalbaug, also received light showers.

“Cyclonic circulation was observed in coastal Karnataka, which has increased the moisture levels near the western coast. Also due to the increased temperature in Mumbai, a convective cloud was formed that led to rains. Thunder and light showers will be witnessed till Friday,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 34.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius. In Colaba, the maximum temperature recorded was 33.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App