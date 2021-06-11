Mumbai: Rain leads to wall collapse on BMC property housing Covid-19 patients, none injured

The building is currently serving as an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients.

Following heavy rainfall since Wednesday, the retaining wall and a part of the premises of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Municipal Capacity and Research (MCMCR) building at Chandivali, Powai, collapsed on Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident; however, a few two-wheelers were damaged.

Officials said that prima facie the reason for the crash appeared to be the continuous rainfall that Mumbai has been receiving for the last two days. The mud below the retaining wall had loosened, leading to the collapse, they added.

A seven-storey structure, the MCMCR building is serving as a 400-bed isolation centre and had 18 people admitted inside when the incident took place. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Civic officials said paver blocks were found damaged on the ground floor of the building, adding the main structure was not affected. “There was no need to vacate the building as the main structure was not affected. We have barricaded the crash area,” said officials of BMC’s L ward. The BMC’s maintenance department has begun work on realigning the flooring on the campus, officials added.