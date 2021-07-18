15 dead as heavy rain hits Mumbai; several areas inundated

The downpour has caused heavy flooding in low-lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road

At least 15 people were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents of landslide and house collapse in Mumbai following the heavy rains that lashed the city.

Following the incessant overnight rain in the city, 12 were killed and two others were injured after a retaining wall collapsed in New Bharat Nagar in Mahul. Three others were killed after few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which is conducting the rescue operation in Vikhroli, said, “The landslide damaged 15-20 huts constructed at the base of a hillock. There are still over 15 people likely to be trapped under the debris.”

Three others were killed after few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east. Three others were killed after few huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli east.

Continuous downpour overnight threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Visuals from Vikhroli Visuals from Vikhroli

Five automatic weather stations across the city- Kandivali Fire station, Kandivali workshop, H east ward office, Vile Parle fire station, S ward office- has recorded over 100 mm rain in an hour between 1 and 2 am. The downpour has caused heavy flooding in low-lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.