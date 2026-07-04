Mumbai rain: Key roads shut as waterlogging worsens amid red alert

According to Mumbai civic body officials, the suburbs have been shut for vehicular traffic owing to extreme waterlogging triggered by overflow of Mogra nalla and small drains linked to the Mogra drain.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiJul 4, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Mumbai rainPedestrians and motorists navigate a rain-soaked street amid heavy monsoon showers in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday afternoon announced the closure of key routes in Mumbai after unabated showers inundated the city streets amid a red alert by the India Meteorological Department.

According to senior civic officials, the suburbs have been shut for vehicular traffic owing to extreme waterlogging triggered by overflow of Mogra nalla as well as the small drains linked to the Mogra drain, which flows through the western suburbs.

The roads, including Noor-e-Ilahi Seva Road in Chembur, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, Municipal Market Road, SV Road in Andheri, Andheri subway, Vikhroli Huma mall junction as well as Gandhinagar junction and Pareshan Park have been closed.

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“While continuous rainfall has delayed the release of accumulated water, there is also a high tide of 4.26 metres in the city at 2.50 pm,” said a civic body officer.

The IMD has placed Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar under a red alert starting Saturday owing to the likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The red warning is slated to remain in place throughout the weekend, until Monday 8.30 am, following which the intensity of showers is forecast to recede gradually.

The IMD has also issued two red nowcast warnings – at 9.30 am and 1 pm – for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, indicating intense spells for a span of three hours.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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