Mumbai rain: Key roads shut as waterlogging worsens amid red alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday afternoon announced the closure of key routes in Mumbai after unabated showers inundated the city streets amid a red alert by the India Meteorological Department.

According to senior civic officials, the suburbs have been shut for vehicular traffic owing to extreme waterlogging triggered by overflow of Mogra nalla as well as the small drains linked to the Mogra drain, which flows through the western suburbs.

The roads, including Noor-e-Ilahi Seva Road in Chembur, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, Municipal Market Road, SV Road in Andheri, Andheri subway, Vikhroli Huma mall junction as well as Gandhinagar junction and Pareshan Park have been closed.