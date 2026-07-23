Mumbai rain IMD alert: Warning upgraded in city, expect heavy downpour; Palghar on red alert for 24 hours

The IMD has sounded orange (very heavy) alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. In Palghar, however, the weather is expected to turn severe in the next 24 hours.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readJul 23, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Mumbai heavy rain orange alertMumbai rain IMD alert: Warning upgraded in city, expect heavy downpour; Palghar on red alert for 24 hours
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Heavy rains and severe weather will continue in Mumbai as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning issued an orange alert for the city and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds reaching up to 60-70 kmph. According to the IMD alert for Mumbai, the heavy rains with gusty winds will continue to batter the financial capital and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar till 8.30 am on Friday, July 24. While rains will continue to lash Palghar, the weather is expected to turn severe with the IMD sounding a red alert for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai woke up to heavy showers and cloudy sky on Thursday morning. “At present, a low-pressure system has developed over Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, which is resulting in a surge in the heavy to moderate spell of rainfall. This will continue throughout the day as the system favouring the rainfall is here to stay for a while,” an IMD official told the Indian Express. 

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the Modak Sagar Lake which is one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai reached its full capacity on Thursday morning and started to overflow.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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