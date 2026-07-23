Mumbai rain IMD alert: Warning upgraded in city, expect heavy downpour; Palghar on red alert for 24 hours

Heavy rains and severe weather will continue in Mumbai as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning issued an orange alert for the city and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds reaching up to 60-70 kmph. According to the IMD alert for Mumbai, the heavy rains with gusty winds will continue to batter the financial capital and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar till 8.30 am on Friday, July 24. While rains will continue to lash Palghar, the weather is expected to turn severe with the IMD sounding a red alert for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai woke up to heavy showers and cloudy sky on Thursday morning. “At present, a low-pressure system has developed over Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, which is resulting in a surge in the heavy to moderate spell of rainfall. This will continue throughout the day as the system favouring the rainfall is here to stay for a while,” an IMD official told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the Modak Sagar Lake which is one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai reached its full capacity on Thursday morning and started to overflow.