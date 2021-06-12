IMD red alert for southern Konkan region, orange for Mumbai & Thane today

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted its buses on at least 17 routes due to waterlogged roads. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert (take action) for the entire southern Konkan region and an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.

While Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to record extremely heavy rain, with a forecast of above 204.5 mm rain in 24 hours at isolated places, thunderstorm and lightning, Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, the IMD said.

“With the formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and strengthening of westerlies, an active rainfall spell is expected over Konkan-Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days,” the IMD added.

Initially, a red alert was issued for Mumbai and Thane as well, which was updated to an orange alert on Saturday evening. “The extremely heavy rainfall belt has shifted to the south. So the warnings were updated. Still, the IMD expects heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs,” said IMD Scientist Shubhangi Bhute.

Rainfall in the city continued for the fourth consecutive day. Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday morning, leading to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads were inundated at several locations. A sunny Saturday afternoon was recorded in the suburbs.

Following torrential rainfall this week, Mumbai has clocked in 706.1 mm rain, more than the monthly average rainfall of 505 mm, in just the first 12 days of monsoon.

Mumbai received 107 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the automatic weather station at Santacruz. The Colaba weather observatory recorded 90 mm of rain during the same period. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1,106.7 mm in 2015.

An extremely intense spell – between 50-100 mm in an hour – was recorded at various locations between 11 am and 12 pm on Saturday. Waterlogging was witnessed at several locations in Bandra East, Hindmata, King’s Circle, Matunga, Jogeshwari trauma care centre, Kurla Kamani and Wadala, with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverting its buses on at least 17 routes due to waterlogged roads.

In nine hours ending 5.30 pm, the Santacruz observatory recorded 64.8 mm of rain.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the suburban train services between Dadar and Kurla stations on the mainline were suspended after the water rose above the track level, while a BEST official said several of its buses had to be diverted due to waterlogging at some places.

After overnight heavy rainfall, Powai Lake in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai started overflowing on Saturday afternoon. The water from the lake is used for industrial purposes and it flows into the Mithi river. According to the BMC, last year, the lake had started overflowing on July 5.

Doppler radar resumes working

Mumbai’s lone Doppler radar, an S-band radar that can carry out weather surveillance up to 450-500-km radius from its location, started working on Saturday afternoon. The radar, installed at the Colaba observatory, remained defunct since May 16, a day before cyclone Tauktae brushed past the Mumbai coast.

Starting Thursday, the IMD’s Mumbai office also started uploading the uncalibrated data from the C-band Doppler radar recently installed at Dindoshi in Goregaon. The C-band radar has surveillance reach up to 250-300km, and once calibrated, it will be the second Doppler radar in Mumbai.