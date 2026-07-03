IMD issues season’s first red alert as Mumbai braces for heavier rain

The unabated showers triggered waterlogging across several pockets of the Mumbai Metropolitan region. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekhar)

Heavy showers continued to sweep Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Friday morning, with rain slated to further intensify over the weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded season’s first red alert warning in Mumbai, starting Saturday.

For the fifth consecutive day of the week, pockets of the city received over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. While the city remained relatively dry, receiving only 18 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at the IMD observatories, showers gathered pace after evening.

Data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that between 8 am on Thursday and 6 am on Friday, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Mandavi that received 150 mm, followed by Malabar Hill (145 mm), Fort (140 mm), Andheri (136 mm), Versova (129 mm), Powai (124 mm) and Bhandup (117 mm).