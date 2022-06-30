scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Colaba observatory records 106.8 mm rainfall

The India meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert in Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 30, 2022 7:51:18 pm
The India meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next 24 hours. (File)

Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded 106.8 mm of rainfall in the five hours ending 2.30 pm Thursday, as heavy showers lashed the city and nearby areas. The Santacruz observatory recorded moderate rainfall of 43.6 mm.

The rainfall, which started Thursday morning, also caused waterlogging and traffic snarls. The high tide hit Mumbai’s Marine Drive amid the rainfall today.

The India meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rain fall is also predicted in Mumbai for the next two days.

According to the weather department, the current spell of rain in Maharashtra has been attributed to an off-shore trough along the west coast and a cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, citizens took to Twitter to share complaints of waterlogging.

