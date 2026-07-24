Mumbai IMD alert on June 24: Intense showers to continue in city; relief in Thane, Palghar

Mumbai rains weather forecast: As per the IMD, heavy rain will continue to last Mumbai, Thane and Raigad

Mumbai IMD alert today: Heavy rains are predicted to lash Mumbai on Friday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in the city. In Thane and Palghar, which were on red alert until yesterday, may also see heavy rains even as the IMD downgraded its weather warning for the two districts. While an orange alert indicates ‘very heavy rainfall‘ coupled with gusty winds reaching up to 60-70 kmph, a yellow alert indicates ‘heavy rainfall’ at isolated places.

On Friday morning, Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rain, but the city is gearing up for much heavier downpours until Saturday. According to the IMD’S forecast bulletin for Mumbai, rain activity will continue to remain intense over the next couple of days. Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts have been placed under an orange alert throughout Saturday.