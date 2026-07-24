Mumbai IMD alert on June 24: Intense showers to continue in city; relief in Thane, Palghar

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Mumbai IMD alert today: Heavy rains are predicted to lash Mumbai on Friday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in the city. In Thane and Palghar, which were on red alert until yesterday, may also see heavy rains even as the IMD downgraded its weather warning for the two districts. While an orange alert indicates ‘very heavy rainfall‘ coupled with gusty winds reaching up to 60-70 kmph, a yellow alert indicates ‘heavy rainfall’ at isolated places.
On Friday morning, Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rain, but the city is gearing up for much heavier downpours until Saturday. According to the IMD’S forecast bulletin for Mumbai, rain activity will continue to remain intense over the next couple of days. Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts have been placed under an orange alert throughout Saturday.
Intensity of showers will gradually subdue from Sunday, July 26, with no alerts issued for the Konkan region.
Data furnished by the IMD showed that between Thursday and Friday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded 21 mm rainfall, while the Colaba station recorded 55 mm rainfall. A day prior, between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the suburban station had received 64 mm rainfall.
Earlier, as heavy showers continue unabated, the IMD had upgraded its forecast bulletin to issue an orange alert in Mumbai while a red alert was sounded in Thane and Palghar.
Meteorologists have attributed the revival of monsoon currents to a shear zone comprising a low-pressure system over western coast of India which is leading to moisture incursion and surge in the rainfall at Konkan belt and Gujarat. However, IMD scientists maintained that the system will move northwards in the next 24 hours, after which rain activity will recede.
According to the IMD’S forecast bulletin, rain activity will continue to remain intense over the next couple of days with a yellow alert sounded in Mumbai until Saturday while Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts have been placed under an orange alert throughout Saturday. Intensity of showers will gradually subdue from Sunday, with no alerts issued for the Konkan region.
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